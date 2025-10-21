Transforming Tobago tourism

TONY MARK RAMJEWAN

THIS ARTICLE is for the attention of Minister Satyakama Maharaj, Councillor Tashia Burris, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and members of the Tobago Tourism Division,

I write as a concerned citizen who cares deeply about the well-being of our people and the sustainable future of TT, especially Tobago.

The current emphasis on luxury tourism, while valuable in certain respects, risks creating exclusion rather than opportunity. It narrows access, limits participation, and may undermine both the social balance and long-term economic resilience of our tourism sector. I respectfully urge you to consider a more inclusive and forward-looking model – one I call “equal tourism.”

This approach seeks to open tourism to broader participation, where growth benefits not only investors, but also citizens, small businesses, and communities. It envisions tourism as a shared national enterprise that uplifts, empowers, and sustains.

Tobago, through the Tobago House of Assembly’s Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation and the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL), is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.

Following are key proposals that could help shape this more balanced and equitable direction:

Reframe connectivity and airline strategy

• Develop block-seat and incentive agreements with airlines (Sunwing, low-cost US and Canadian carriers, and regional partners) to secure affordable routes and stimulate visitor numbers.

• Encourage direct charter and package flights (air plus hotel plus transfers) from North America and the Caribbean, especially during slower seasons.

• Offer landing-fee waivers or route incentives for airlines that open new routes to Tobago.

• Strengthen inter-island connections by improving ferry and air services, making Tobago part of a wider Caribbean travel circuit.

• Host familiarisation visits for airline executives to experience Tobago’s unique tourism potential first-hand.

Build inclusion – 'equal tourism'

• Support the development of mid-tier accommodations (three-four-star hotels, guest houses, eco-lodges) that blend quality with affordability.

• Expand community-based tourism – such as homestays, village and cultural tours, and agro-tourism – under clear TTAL/Division of Tourism guidance.

• Develop value-based package deals (lodging, meals, and activities) that appeal to regional and middle-income travellers.

• Introduce dynamic pricing systems – including off-peak rates and special discounts – to make Tobago more accessible to citizens and neighbours alike.

• Explore tourism vouchers or domestic travel incentives to encourage Trinidadians/Tobagonians to experience Tobago first-hand.

Strengthen standards, accountability and infrastructure

• Enforce certification and quality standards across the tourism sector, linking government incentives to compliance.

• Invest in training and workforce development – from customer service and hospitality to digital skills and cultural interpretation.

• Upgrade infrastructure such as roads, signage, broadband connectivity, safety systems, and environmental upkeep.

• Conduct regular audits to ensure transparency, prevent overcharging, and protect visitors’ trust.

• Publish key performance indicators (visitor satisfaction, growth by segment, community benefit) to track national progress.

Smarter marketing and investment

• Rebrand Tobago as a “premium-value Caribbean destination” – high in quality, authentic in character, and welcoming to all.

• Conduct investment missions and roadshows to attract airlines, travel companies, and tourism investors.

• Create co-investment or opportunity zones in Tobago for small and medium enterprises to participate in tourism growth.

• Use data and market analytics to guide campaigns and refine offerings.

• Co-ordinate marketing and messaging between national and Tobago agencies to ensure coherence and impact.

Strengthen governance and local empowerment

• Ensure Tobago’s equitable representation in all national tourism policymaking and incentive frameworks.

• Align the Ministry of Tourism, Division of Tourism, and TTAL for greater policy cohesion and operational efficiency.

• Empower TTAL with adequate autonomy, funding, and flexibility to respond swiftly to market opportunities.

• Prioritise local hiring, procurement, and community engagement to keep the economic and social benefits of tourism within Tobago.

Why this shift matters

Tourism should be a national bridge – connecting people, opportunities, and cultures. A model focused only on luxury serves too few and leaves too many behind.

"Equal tourism" offers a path toward balance and resilience. It allows Tobago to grow sustainably, to protect its environment and heritage, and to ensure that citizens – not just corporations – share in the rewards of progress.

Other Caribbean nations, from Jamaica to the Dominican Republic, have found stability and success by cultivating a broad middle market alongside premium offerings. Tobago can do the same – on its own terms, with its unique identity, and with its people at the centre of the experience.

Tobago’s natural beauty, cultural depth, and warmth of community are treasures that belong to all of us. Let us shape a tourism model that reflects that – one rooted in fairness, accessibility, and national pride.