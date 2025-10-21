Paul, Phillip open Worlds quest in keirin, Wallace takes on sprint qualification

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul. - FILE PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago’s sprint cyclists get their campaign under way at the Track World Cycling Championships in Santiago, Chile, on October 23.

Speedsters Nicholas Paul and Njisane Phillip begin men’s keirin qualification along the Peñalolén Velodrome track while World Champs debutatnt Makaira Wallace lines up in the women’s flying 200m sprint qualification.

Later on, TT’s sibling pair of endurance cyclists Teniel and Akil Campbell take on the women’s elimination race and men’s scratch race, respectively.

On October 24, Paul and Phillip are expected to tackle the men’s 1km time trial while Teniel rides off in the women’s omnium (scratch, tempo, elimination and points race).

Additionally, once Wallace gets past the sprint quarter-final round the day before, she resumes with the semis. Akil may also contest the men’s individual pursuit.

On October 25, Wallace returns to the track for the women’s 1km time trial while Paul and Phillip, both two-time Olympians, open their account in the men’s sprint. Akil also begins his omnium races that day.

And on the final day, Wallace vies for top honours in the women’s keirin while, once qualified, Paul and Phillip conclude the final rounds of the sprint.