Occupational therapy association aims to expand services in local healthcare

A medical assistant helps a patient with exercises. Photo courtesy freepik -

Bavina Sookdeo

World Occupational Therapy Day, observed on October 27, will be celebrated under the theme – occupational therapy in action.

In recognition of the occasion, Khamara-Lani Tarradath, chairman of the TT Occupational Therapy Association (TTOTA), is encouraging the public to focus on each others strengths and shared humanity rather than their differences or limitations.

“We live in a world that isn’t always designed for everyone, but the good news is that we each have the power to make a difference. By working together to create more inclusive and accessible environments, we can build a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive," said Tarradath.

Occupational therapy is a healthcare profession focused on helping people of all ages engage more fully in the activities of daily life, known as "occupations." Therapists support individuals in building or regaining the skills needed for independence by adapting tasks, modifying environments, or developing new strategies for participation. These activities can range from basic self-care such as dressing and cooking, to schoolwork and leisure activities. Occupational therapy can help people of all ages who have difficulty performing such tasks due to physical injuries, mental health conditions, disabilities, or ageing.

This year the association is celebrating 20 years. Its story began with four determined pioneers — Lesley Garcia, Neela Ojar, Rosemary Green and Margaret Hussain — who shared a vision for uniting occupational therapists and strengthening the field in TT.

“They began meeting regularly to share ideas and support each other’s efforts,” said the association’s public relations officer, Shaianne Pemberton. “Their teamwork and dedication culminated on December 16, 2004, when the TTOTA was officially launched at the Immortelle School for Children with Special Needs.”

The association has since evolved into a recognised body that influences national health discussions and advocates for accessibility, rehabilitation and community inclusion. Over years, it has achieved significant milestones, from becoming an associate member of the World Federation of Occupational Therapists in 2012 to hosting regional conferences. The association also launched Team HOPE, a community initiative that raised over $200,000, and played a key role in establishing the master's degree in occupational therapy at the University of the Southern Caribbean in 2016, the first programme of its kind locally.

“That was a defining moment,” said Pemberton. “It meant that we could now train and certify occupational therapists right here.” By 2020, the first cohort of graduates was officially licensed to practise, marking a new generation of locally trained professionals.

The association has also collaborated with Habitat for Humanity to build an accessible home, led inclusive projects such as Hikes for All, and advanced public education through health fairs, disability awareness training, and international representation. Today, it continues to champion inclusion, innovation and advocacy within TT’s healthcare system.

Pemberton said the association has helped transform occupational therapy from a small group of practitioners into a steadily expanding profession. The number of registered therapists has grown from 16 at the association’s 10-year anniversary to 52 today, with services now reaching areas such as paediatrics, rehabilitation, geriatrics, mental health and education. She said while most therapists work in the private sector, a few serve in the public health system – three under the North West Regional Health Authority, two at St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, one at the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Centre at Caura Hospital, and three at Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago.

Still, challenges persist. Pemberton noted issues such as financial barriers, limited insurance coverage, and public misunderstanding of the profession. Additionally, the profession itself continues to face structural challenges. “We have limited access to public sector positions, with most therapists working in private practice, leaving many regions underserved.”

Pemberton added that inadequate resources in public facilities restrict the quality of care and that opportunities for advanced training and mentorship are also limited, making continued professional development an ongoing concern for local therapists.

She said several areas in TT require greater investment to strengthen the impact of occupational therapy, particularly in expanding public sector positions and improving access through regional health authorities. She emphasised the need for increased government funding, stronger policy support, and wider public education on the profession’s role in promoting recovery and wellbeing.

“Many people, including healthcare professionals, still have a limited understanding of what occupational therapy is and how it can support recovery, inclusion and wellbeing,” she said, adding that more training and development are also needed in fields like mental health, geriatric care, hand therapy and assistive technology.

Have there been changes in the perception and practise of occupational therapy in local healthcare? Tarradath said it has evolved far beyond its early focus on mental health. Today, therapists make meaningful contributions to paediatric healthcare, helping children develop the skills needed for success in school, and in physical rehabilitation through services such as custom splinting ­– a method of creating a support device specific injuries and healing needs – to restore independence. “Our therapists continue to demonstrate the value and versatility of the profession, making a tangible difference in the lives of the people and communities they serve.”

Tarradath said the association continues to advocate for its members while advancing national goals for healthcare improvement. It works closely with policymakers and government ministries to align its objectives with the country’s evolving needs, focusing on improving access to therapy services and strengthening health literacy. “Through advocacy and collaboration, TTOTA strives to ensure that every individual in TT can access the resources and support needed to live healthier, more independent lives,” she said.

This year the association will host its first-ever awards ceremony and cocktail reception on November 26 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's. The evening will bring together healthcare professionals, students and partners to honour two decades of progress. Pemberton shared, “The event will recognise outstanding members who have demonstrated excellence in clinical practice, education, leadership and service. It’s not just about looking back, it’s about celebrating how far we’ve come and inspiring the future.”

Additionally, in observance of World Occupational Therapy Day, the association is also supporting the Occupational Therapy Department of St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, which hosts a Caregiver Health Fair on November 1 from 9 am-12 pm. The fair will focus on empowering caregivers of children and adults with disabilities through practical tools, demonstrations and wellness resources.

“These activities help people see the real-world impact of occupational therapy,” said Pemberton. “They show how we support independence and wellbeing, not only for clients but also for families and communities.”

She said the association’s vision is for a nation where occupational therapy is widely recognised, accessible and fully integrated across health, education and community services. “Over the next decade, the association sees the field expanding into more public sector roles, with greater specialisations.”

The association also sees growth in non-traditional occupational therapy roles, outside of clinical settings including work in corporate wellness, community development, assistive technology, advocacy, school-based or research-focused positions, sports rehabilitation and disaster relief.

“Alongside this, the association aims to strengthen public awareness, collaboration and research, fostering innovative, evidence-based approaches that enhance independence, health and quality of life for all,” said Pemberton. “Ultimately, the goal is a thriving profession that is visible, valued and able to reach every corner of the country.”

The public can get involved in supporting the field in several ways. You can follow the association’s social media pages (@ttota868 on Facebook and Instagram), attend its outreach events, and learn how occupational therapy supports health and independence.

Schools and workplaces can invite the association to host awareness sessions, while individuals and organisations can contribute through sponsorship, donations or volunteer support.