Nutrien to shut down Trinidad nitrogen operations

Aerial view of the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, Pt Lisas, Couva.

NUTRIEN Ltd has announced a controlled shutdown of its Trinidad Nitrogen operations at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, effective October 23.

In a release, Nutrien attributed the closure to restrictions on port access and ongoing challenges with the supply of affordable natural gas.

The development was reported in Business Wire and shared on Nutrien’s website.

The company said the decision was "in response to port access restrictions imposed by TT’s National Energy Corporation (NEC) and a lack of reliable and economic natural gas supply that has reduced the free cash flow contribution of the Trinidad Nitrogen operations over an extended period of time."

"Nutrien," it added, "will continue to engage with stakeholders and assess options with respect to its operations in Trinidad."

Nutrien said the shutdown will be conducted in a controlled manner as it continues discussions with stakeholders.

Nutrien produces about 85,000 tonnes of ammonia and 55,000 tonnes of urea monthly from its Trinidad facility.

Despite the closure, the company reportedly expects to meet its 2025 nitrogen sales guidance of between 10.7 and 11.2 million tonnes, supported by strong output from its North American operations.

The announcement reflects challenges to TT’s petrochemical sector, which has faced increasing gas-supply shortfalls and declining investment in recent years.

Nutrien, one of the world’s largest crop-input producers, based in Canada, operates an extensive network of production and retail facilities serving global agriculture markets.

Former energy minister Stuart Young responded on social media, describing the shutdown as "the first sign of collapse of the energy sector under the UNC Government."

He said, "The new NGC and NEC boards are driving the Pt Lisas Estate into a crisis. This comes after they forced the president of NEC and executive officers of NGC out of office.

"Citizens, the management of stakeholder relationships and the confidence of foreign investors in our energy sector is critical and should be carefully handled."

Young said government "incompetence" could further damage investment and revenue in the sector.

The Energy Chamber of TT also acknowledged the development, describing the company as a "major investor and exporter of ammonia," whose "presence is vital to the strength of our downstream energy sector."

It said, "While we do not comment on commercial negotiations, this development underscores the importance of ensuring that TT remains an attractive, world-class destination for energy investment.

"We acknowledge that the government is working hard to address long-standing gas supply and infrastructure challenges, and we are encouraged by the progress in new upstream projects.

"The Energy Chamber stands ready to assist in any way possible to find a swift resolution that safeguards jobs, investment, and the future of Point Lisas."