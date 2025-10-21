﻿NIS changes create stress

THE EDITOR: While I understand the government’s intention to protect the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) from depletion, the new reforms place an unfair burden on citizens nearing retirement. These workers, who have fulfilled all their contributions and are still contributing faithfully for decades, are now being told they must not only pay higher NIS rates in 2026 and 2027, but also wait longer to receive their benefits.

According to the new NIS transition table, people born after 1967 will see their full benefit retirement age gradually increase from 60 to 65. For example, someone born in 1968 must now wait until age 61 – losing about $42,000 in benefits they had planned on receiving. This change is creating real financial and emotional stress for people who have already built their lives, mortgages, and health plans around retiring at 60.

Reforms of this magnitude should have included grandfathering. Meaning those already close to retirement, example born 1970 or before, would continue under the old rules, while the new age limits would apply mainly to younger workers or those who have more time to plan for the new changes.

Other fair measures could include short-term transition allowances for the affected people born in 1970 or after, or bridging payments to help cover the gap year, and access to counselling and financial planning support to ease the stress of the change.

While sustainability is essential, reform must also respect the dignity, financial stability, and mental well-being of those who have already made all their contributions and have spent the past several years carefully planning for their retirement benefits at age 60. Retirement should be a time of reward for years of service – not a period of worry and uncertainty.

VINDRA DHANRAJ

via e-mail