Murally appointed Carib managing director

Leesa Murally has been appointed the first female managing director of Carib Brewery Ltd, effective November 1.

Carib Brewery is a subsidiary of the Ansa McAL group of companies.

In a release, Ansa McAL said Murally, in her new role, will be responsible for the operations and implementation of the company's business strategic objectives.

"Murally is an experienced executive with a proven track record in finance and risk. She currently holds the position of the beverage sector’s chief financial officer and corporate secretary to the board of Caribbean Development Company Ltd (CDC)," the release said.

Earlier in her career, Murally held several roles with CDC and Witco.

She currently serves on the boards of CDC, Bayside Towers and Community Chest.

Murally also previously served on the boards of Carib Glassworks Ltd and Abel Business Solutions.

She holds an MBA in strategic planning from Heriot-Watt University and is a Fellow of the ACCA and Certified Internal Auditor.

Her experience includes extensive executive training in forensic auditing, corporate governance, balanced scorecard and boardroom effectiveness.

"Known for her people-centred leadership style, Murally is recognised for driving continuous improvement initiatives, fostering data-driven decision-making and reinforcing governance and cybersecurity across the organisation," the release said.

The Ansa McAL group also announced another change to its executive management, in keeping with the group's 2x agenda.

Effective November 1, David Welch will assume the role of managing director at AMCO.

Ansa McAL said Welch's appointment is part of an ongoing succession planning process by the group.

"Welch joins us with more than 25 years of leadership experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, bringing a powerful blend of operational expertise, commercial acumen and a deep commitment to people and performance."

Welch previously served as the managing director of Carib Brewery.

He also held the position of marketing director at CBL from 2000 to 2006.

"With a strategic mindset that drives performance and growth, Welch brings deep financial and operational expertise to the organisation," the release said. Welch holds an MBA from Anglia Ruskin University.

"We are confident that Welch and Murally’s extensive experience within the group, coupled with their industry knowledge, will be pivotal in driving both the beverage and distribution sectors’ continued success and growth," the group said.