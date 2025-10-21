Ministry: Minimal impact from tropical wave

Challiram Jodhan, 64, bails out water settled under his home after heavy showers at Grant's Road, Rouscillac, on October 20. - Photo by Innis Francis

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said while many communities experienced short-term street flooding on October 19, there were no significant or widespread impact from the passage of a tropical wave.

A release on October 21 said the tropical wave continues to move away from TT, and weather conditions across most areas have improved. While the TT Meteorological Service (TTMS) has discontinued the adverse weather alert, the ministry said disaster management units (DMUs) across all 14 municipal corporations remain vigilant and continue to closely monitor conditions, particularly in areas prone to recurrent flooding and landslides.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen expressed gratitude to first responders, DMU personnel, and community volunteers for their swift action and co-ordination during the period of adverse weather. The minister credited mitigation work carried out by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (MOWI), along with clean-up campaigns undertaken by the municipal corporations, for contributing significantly to reducing the potential impact of the tropical wave and preventing more severe outcomes.

“We are thankful that this weather system did not result in major damage or loss.

“I extend sincere thanks to our dedicated DMU teams and local government personnel who continue to serve on the front lines, ensuring that citizens are supported and that normalcy is restored as quickly as possible.”

The ministry reminded citizens to remain vigilant during the rainy season, as isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms may still occur. It advised people to secure their property, stay tuned to official updates from the TTMS, and contact their respective DMU hotlines to report any incidents or requests for assistance.

"The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens through continuous monitoring, co-ordination, and support."