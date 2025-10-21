Land and building tax sensible step

THE EDITOR: I seek with this letter to highlight an important aspect of property rights and long-term planning.

Reintroducing a land and building tax would be a sensible step to ensure that the government can generate steady revenue from property assets, especially as the land value appreciates over time.

Such an approach would also promote better land use management and curb speculative holding of land without development.

For long-term leaseholders, like those in Westmoorings with 100-year leases, enacting a law that protects occupants as long as the inheritable tree is active – say, over 30 years – would provide stability and security.

This legislation would prevent arbitrary evictions and ensure that occupants and their descendants are safeguarded by law, fostering a sense of security for future generations.

Moving forward, it is crucial to adapt these laws to reflect the future landscape – where AI and technological advancements will redefine asset management, valuation, and taxation.

Maintaining the current property tax rates may no longer suffice; instead, future policies should consider dynamic valuation methods, including AI-driven assessment tools, to ensure fairness and fiscal sustainability.

Overall, reintroducing a land and building tax, protecting long-term leaseholders, and embracing technological advancements in property management will help secure the future of property rights, ensure equitable tax collection, and support sustainable development for generations to come.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail