Jason Mohammed leads 32-man Red Force trial squad ahead of Super50 Cup

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed. - FILE PHOTO

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) cricketer of the year Jason Mohammed heads the list of 32 players shortlisted to participate in a series of trial matches in preparation for the Cricket West Indies CG United Super50 Cup in Trinidad, from November 19.

The right-handed Mohammed is the leading run-getter for the Red Force this season. He was selected for the final round of trial matches following the conclusion of a four-team tournament on October 17, among those seeking selection to the Super50 squad.

A TTCB statement said Red Force coach Rayad Emrit is confident that the players called for the three trial matches on October 22, 24 and 27, all at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, will provide the national selectors with a tough job.

However, he admits that the presence of several senior players will be missed, including hard-hitting left-handed opening batsman Evin Lewis, and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva; both through injury.

Also not in the frame are West Indies fast bowler and TTCB’s 2025 international player of the year Jayden Seales; Test spinner Khary Pierre, and Amir Jangoo; all on WI duty overseas.

“We will be without these three senior players, but I am confident that we have the backup stock of talent that will maintain the proud record we have in the regional Super50 Tournament,” said coach Emrit, a former national captain and international franchise all-rounder.

Expected to raise their hand up and signal to the selectors they are ready are frontline batsman Shatrughan Rambaran, who has impressed with a classy century in the recent four-team tournament, and young Abdul-Raheem Toppin, MVP in the final.

Emrit said Jesse Bootan looked composed and consistent among the runs, while Aadian Rachaa, another teenage pacer, will also likely make a claim for selection, as well as Dejourn Charles and Shaaron Lewis.

There will also be a keen tussle in the slow bowling department among off-break bowler Joshua Davis, along with Ricky Jaipaul and Navin Bidaisee. Also available is the experience pair of Yannic Cariah and Bryan Charles.

Coach Emrit said there are many others who will be out to prove themselves worthy of making the Super50 squad and that all called for trials will get a thorough examination.

The Red Force are the virtual defending champions having won the title in 2023 with no winners crowned last year when a controversial end saw captains of the two finalists, Barbados and Jamaica, failing to show at the coin-toss.

TT bowl off their Super50 campaign against Barbados Pride on November 19 at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground in St Augustine. Leeward Islands Hurricanes take on Windward Islands Volcanoes at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, while Jamaica Scorpions meet Guyana Harpy Eagles over at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.

Red Force Super50 Cup Trial Squad

Kjorn Ottley, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Shatrughan Rambaran, Cephas Cooper, Jeremy Solozano, Daniel Williams, Kyle Ramdoo, Jyd Goolie, Jason Mohammed, Christian Thurton, Vikash Mohan, Navin Bidaisee, Brendon Boodoo, Yannic Cariah, Mark Deyal, Andrew Rambaran, Joshua Davis, Mickel Govia, Jesse Bootan, Terrence Hinds, Joshua James, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Aadian Racha, Shaaron Lewis, Dejourn Charles, Bryan Charles, Ricky Jaipaul, Ryan Bandoo, Justyn Gangoo, Damion Joachim, Leonardo Jullien