Experts necessary

Brandon King top-scored for West Indies with 44 runs during the first ODI against Bangladesh. -

It’s becoming very tiring to hear the litany of excuses being provided by the personnel of the West Indies cricket teams, their administrators, their lone selector and their captains. They won’t admit that they’re not good enough to compete at international level, usually giving in without any fighting qualities to register even the semblance of a chance in their games.

Yet, CWI complains about finances. What brings in money is performance, the type that will produce the playing of very good cricket, winning games and approaching matches with a determination that reveals pride, self-respect and dignity, with a sense of purpose and ambition of a team that has been well-prepared and seems ready for action.

However, they appear bedraggled, unprepared and lacking enthusiasm.

This is where the coach comes in. He is there to offer guidance through encouragement and being positive.

However, only excuses are offered as the reasons for failure. Before this present Bangladesh series began with the One-Day International series at their National Stadium, the coach Daren Sammy and the captain, Shai Hope, dismissed the idea that the home team’s recent poor form would make them a pushover for the WI.

Sammy says: “They’re at home in their conditions. We cannot take Bangladesh lightly. They are a very powerful team in their home conditions. We’ve got to come out and play exceptionally well in order to beat them.”

Can you imagine a coach preparing his team for an international challenge and telling them that they have to play exceptionally well? That’s unbelievable.

An international cricket team, or any team, engaging in international sport, has to play at their best at all times in order to seek victory.

That’s why a coach has to ensure that his team practises long, hard hours to be at their best, regardless of the standard or reputation of their challenger. Sammy is building up the Bangladeshis instead of concentrating on preparing his team as the better one. Additionally, Sammy’s WI team whipped these same opponents three-nil in the WI last December.

There’s only one way to prepare a team for competition: it ought to be done, physically and psychologically, building their confidence, not worrying about how strong or weak their opponents are, or what their form is like at present; all challengers must be treated the same as a team to be beaten on the field of play.

For instance, in the way that Shai Hope, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales applied themselves in the second innings of the second Test, against India, to the task of occupation of the crease, using their intelligence to concentrate on the occasion, maintaining their composure that ensured the satisfaction of a gratifying Test score of 391, a comforting total, for a change. Although the match was still lost, it was pleasing for these batsmen to appreciate their capability with the bat.

When on the outside, certain ambitious people try to glean some sense from their observations, not knowing what it entails until they actually have the job to do, so they experiment with theory, using abstract reasoning for hypothetical situations. When it fails, the failure is blamed on the wrong attitude of the players.

Some of the latest excuses are gems. Sammy said, “All teams go through their cycles. For us, we are going through it now.”

There are no cycles in cricket. There are just learning processes. Cricket is unique, as a game to play and a sport to observe.

Nondescript teams are always developing themselves and encouraging those who enjoy the sport. They are constantly being tested. So new teams like Nepal are always on the horizon, seeking recognition in order to play at the highest level.

The WI lost to the lowly rated Nepal by two to one in a three-match series. Although it wasn’t the strongest WI team, that is of no concern to anyone.

It is the WI!

We have to face it, we’re just not up to standard. The ones to blame are the coach, Sammy, the director of cricket, Miles Bascombe, the president, Kishore Shallow and vice-president, Azim Bassarath. They just don’t know or understand the game of cricket. They need to surround themselves with a few, only two or three are necessary, cricket experts, to see the difference within a year or two. Those who love cricket for its own sake and not for personal fame or advancement.

And, of course, the ones who put them there.

They are the ones responsible for the falling standards of WI cricket.