Eve resigns from Trinidad and Tobago women's football team

Trinidad and Tobago women's football coach Angus Eve. - Newsday File Photo/Roneil Walcott

EVEN before he could oversee his maiden game as head of the national women's programme, former national standout Angus Eve has resigned from his post as the head coach of Trinidad and Tobago's women's football team. A TT Football Association official confirmed Eve's resignation to Newsday on October 21, after social media reports indicated that Eve had sent a resignation letter to TTFA's director of women's football Jinelle James.

After being without a head coach for over a year, the TT women's team finally got a coach on September 30 when Eve's appointment was confirmed by the TTFA, with Densill Theobald being inserted as his assistant coach. Roughly a week later, a 35-member TT training squad was selected as the team gears up for Concacaf Women's qualifiers, which begin next month. Prior to those qualifiers, the team will play Jamaica in a friendly at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on October 28.

However, with this latest development, the women's team looks set to endure another spell without a permanent head coach unless the TTFA names a replacement in short order.

Efforts to reach James for comment were unsuccessful, while calls and a WhatsApp message to TTFA president Kieron Edwards also went unanswered up to the time of publication.

The resignation letter in question is dated October 19, and reads, "After careful consideration, I have decided to resign from all head coaching responsibilities related to the TT senior women's football team.

"I want to thank you for this opportunity provided during my time with the TTFA and for the support of my coaching staff," the alleged letter from Eve said.

"I am willing to ensure a smooth transition and gladly assist in any way possible, including providing guidance to my successor."

The TT women played against Naparima College's under-14 team in a practice game on October 19 and have another session on October 21. The final TT squad for the Jamaica friendly is yet to finalised, although social media reports suggest that midfielder Asha James will be left out of the squad owing to an October 20 social media post which saw her heavily criticising another member of the training squad.

Veterans Karyn Forbes, Naomie Guerra, Victoria Swift and strikers Kennya Cordner and Pleasantville Secondary starlet Nikita Gosine are among the players in the training squad. On October 16, Jamaica named a 20-member squad for their friendly with TT next week.

TT will play their first game of the Concacaf qualifiers away to Barbados on November 30.