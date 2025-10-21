Come on people, support your own

THE EDITOR: I work with people from all over the world. I have seen them take pictures of our people in foreign football jerseys and post them with negative degrading comments.

We are loudly laughed at. These clothes are overpriced.

We go to bars, waste money, argue and sometimes fight over games that have been fixed. Who benefits? Why this behaviour? To be accepted?

Let us support our own effective immediately.

How many of you have a TT jersey? Get one pronto. I know you have many foreign ones.

My relatives abroad treasure our jerseys. Come people, learn. College, country first.

I love my country. God bless our nation.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town