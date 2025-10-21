Christopher Geroge, Adam Laing shine at Queen's Park Judo tourney

Queen’s Park Judo Club teammates Lillie Belle Ramkissoon and Issa Viscuna battle it out in the boys’/girls’ 9–11 yrs 32kgs & under at the club’s judo tourney on October 18. - Photo courtesy Joshua Viscuña/QPJC

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s first judo Olympian Christopher George and promising junior Adam Laing were among the standout performers at the Queen’s Park Judo Club (QPJC) Tournament 2025, held at the Cascade Community Centre on October 18.

The event, hosted by the Queen’s Park Judo Club, brought together more than 30 judoka and grapplers from clubs and schools across the country.

George, 41, was the only competitor to take part in both the judo and submission grappling disciplines — and he emerged victorious in each. The Olympian used his trademark control and composure to win the men’s open judo division before adding the men’s heavyweight grappling title later in the day.

Thirteen-year-old Laing, also representing QPJC, produced a commanding performance to win the boys 12–14 judo category. Laing said he hopes to follow in George’s footsteps and one day represent TT at the Olympic Games.

In the grappling events, Charles Greenidge of EB Athletics impressed with his technical ability to capture the lightweight title, while other divisions also featured strong performances from several clubs, including TT Budokai, Samma, and Island Porrada.

QPJC expressed thanks to the management and staff of the Cascade Community Centre, as well as all participants, spectators, and volunteers for their support in making the tournament a success.

Judo Results

Boys/Girls 9–11 yrs 32kgs & under

1. Lillie-Belle Balkissoon (QPJC)

2. Issa Viscuña (QPJC)

3. Christopher Aleong (QPJC)

Boys 9–11 yrs 60kgs & under

1. Caeleb Butcher-Lewis (QPJC) — uncontested

Girls 12–14 yrs

1. Anaїs Ravello (QPJC)

2. Amelia Raymond (Holy Name Convent)

Boys 12–14 yrs

1. Adam Laing (QPJC)

2. Miguel Figaro (Samma)

3. Aleksandr Novoa (Judo Academy of TT)

Girls 15–17 yrs

1. Lorena Marsili (QPJC)

2. Alexa Mark-Callender (Holy Name Convent)

Boys 15–17 yrs 66kgs & under

1. Giovanni Greenidge (Samma)

2. Dillon Young (Samma)

3. Jereme Vital (QPJC)

Boys 15–17 yrs 73kgs & under

1. Sebastián Santelis (QPJC)

2. Jeremiah Ramjewan (Samma)

3. Joshua Creese (QPJC)

Men Open

1. Christopher George (QPJC)

2. Massiah Henry (TT Budokai)

Submission Grappling Results

Men Lightweight

1. Charles Greenidge (EB Athletics)

2. Luke Dwarika (Island Porrada)

3. Jaydon Ambrose (Malick Judo Club)

Men Middleweight

1. Jarel Cumberbatch (TT Budokai)

2. Jordon Ambrose (TT Budokai)

3. Damien Barton

Men Heavyweight

1. Christopher George (QPJC)

2. Joshua Simon (EB Athletics)

3. Michael Serrette (Peaceful Warriors)