CAL provides 3,200 more seats for Tobago carnival

A CAL aircraft. -

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has announced additional flights to accommodate the increased demand for the Tobago Carnival period, from October 22-29.

The THA said Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) has confirmed the addition of 3,200 extra seats to the existing stock for sale, supplementing the 18,792 seats already available between the same period. This includes the introduction of an additional Boeing 737 aircraft to support the airbridge, thereby helping to ease travel congestion and ensure that more citizens and visitors can journey to Tobago for the festivities.

In a media release on October 21, the THA said this development follows continuous advocacy by the Chief Secretary Farley Augustine; Tobago West MP Joel Sampson; Tobago East MP David Thomas; and Secretary with responsibility for Culture and Antiquities Zorisha Hackett.

The THA also credited Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar; line minister Davendranath Tancoo; Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Eli Zakour; and the CAL board for the "tangible improvement in airlift to the island during one of its most celebrated cultural events."