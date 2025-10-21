Body found behind Diego Martin Borough Corporation compound

Police are investigating the discovery of a decomposing body at the back of the Diego Martin Borough Corporation compound.

A media release from the corporation said at around 10 am on October 19, a passerby alerted an Amalgamated Security Services officer assigned to the corporation’s Ken Valley Drive, Westvale premises, about a foul scent coming from the back of the compound.

The officer checked and found a decomposing body in a drain behind one of the corporation’s buildings.

Police were notified and arrived shortly afterwards with crime scene investigators to process the area.

Although the remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, police found an ID card with the name Lorenzo Lawrence Husbands and an envelope with $400 on the body.

In its statement, the corporation said it continues to co-operate fully with the police investigation into the incident.

It thanked the authorities for their “prompt response and professionalism” in responding to the matter and extended condolences to the man’s family.