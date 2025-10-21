Ato Boldon Stadium confirmed for Trinidad and Tobago's women's friendly vs Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago women's team attacker Nikita Gosine. - Newsday File Photo/LIncoln Holder

TRINIDAD and Tobago's women's football team will get their first meaningful test after a lengthy break when they play Jamaica in a friendly at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva from 8 pm on October 28. The TT Football Association confirmed the venue and kickoff time for the clash via a social media post on October 20.

Jamaica coach Hubert Busby announced a 20-member squad on October 16, with the entire foreign-based contingent including players such as goalkeepers Sydney Schneider (Tampa Bay Sun FC) and Rebecca Spencer (Chelsea WFC), defenders Tiffany Cameron (Halifax Tides) and Tianna Harris (Damaiense FC), midfielder Vyan Sampson (INAC Kobe Leonessa) and striker Shania Hayles (Newscastle United WFC).

Former TT men's team coach Angus Eve began preparations with a 35-member training squad earlier this month, with notable names such as veteran goalie Kimika Forbes, defender Victoria Swift, midfielder Asha James and attackers Kennya Cordner and Nikita Gosine. The team for the friendly is expected to be named in the coming days, although it's rumoured that James will miss the final cut after an October 20 social media post that bashed one of her teammates.

This friendly is being used as preparation for the 2025/26 Concacaf W Qualifiers, which begin next month. TT have been placed in group F alongside Barbados, El Salvador and Honduras, while the "Reggae Girlz" are in group B alongside Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guyana and Nicaragua. TT will begin their campaign with a November 30 clash away to Barbados at the BFA Technical Centre in Bridgetown, with Jamaica commencing their campaign with a match away to Dominica at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on November 29.

From the Concacaf qualifiers, the six group winners will advance to the 2026 Concacaf Women's Championship where they will join Canada and the US.