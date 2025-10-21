Akeal Hosein bowls West Indies to Super-Over victory over Bangladesh

Akeal Hosein was the hero for West Indies as the left-arm spinner led West Indies to a Super-Over victory in the second One-Day International against Bangladesh to level the three-match series 1-1 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, on October 21.

After both teams scored 213 the match had to be decided by a Super Over.

Batting first in the Super Over, the Windies trio of Shai Hope, Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford combined to score 10/1 in an over bowled by left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Hosein’s over was filled with drama as it included wides and a no ball leading to a free hit. Despite that, Hosein did not concede any boundaries in the Super Over as Bangladesh were limited to 9/1 as West Indies escaped with a one-run win.

Earlier, Bangladesh scored 213/7 in 50 overs batting first with opener Soumya Sarkar hitting 45 off 89 deliveries with three fours and one six.

At one stage, Bangladesh were reduced to 128/6 in the 39th over, but some impressive ball striking from Rishad Hossain propelled the home team past 200. Hossain ended on 39 not out off just 14 balls, a knock comprising three fours and three sixes.

History was made as only spin bowlers were used by West Indies captain Hope because of the nature of the surface. Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Gudakesh Motie and part-time spinner Alick Athanaze all bowled ten overs.

Left-arm spinner Motie ended with 3/65, Athanaze surprised many with 2/14 in his ten and Hosein grabbed 2/41.

In response, Athanaze and Carty put on 51 runs for the second wicket after King fell for a first-ball duck.

Athanaze fell for 28 off 42 balls and Carty for 35 off 59 to leave West Indies 82/3 in the 22nd over.

Wickets continued to fall regularly as West Indies were reduced to 133/7 after 34 overs and staring defeat.

Hope held the innings together and with support from the lower order got West Indies to 213. Justin Greaves pitched in with 26 and Hosein scored 16.

West Indies needed three off the last ball to pull off the victory. Pierre skied the ball in the air, but wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan, running to square leg, dropped the ball as Pierre and Hope scampered two runs to tie the game. Spinner Hossain was brilliant all game, ending with 3/42.

The third and deciding ODI will be played on October 23 from 3.30 am TT time.

Summarised scores:

Bangladesh 213/7 (50 overs) (Soumya Sarkar 45, Rishad Hossain 39 not out; Gudakesh Motie 3/65, Alick Athanaze 2/14, Akeal Hosein 2/41) vs WEST INDIES 213/9 (50 overs) (Shai Hope 53 not out, Keacy Carty 35; R Hossain 3/42, Nasum Ahmed 2/38, Tanvir Islam 2/42). Match tied.

Super Over:

West Indies 10/1 (one over) vs Bangladesh 9/1 (one over). West Indies won by one run.