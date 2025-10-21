AG tells law students: Confront anarchy, restore order in society

Valedictorian Jehoshua Williams receives one of his many awards from dean Dr Alicia Elias-Roberts as the UWI Faculty of Law held its Evening of Excellence on October 17 at the St Augustine campus. - Photos by Yvonne Webb

Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, has urged the nation’s future lawyers to confront what he describes as a “state of anarchy” gripping TT and to dedicate their skills and intellect to restoring balance, order and the rule of law.

Jeremie warned that TT’s escalating homicide rates had placed it among the most violent countries in the world.

Delivering the keynote address at the Faculty of Law’s Evening of Excellence on October 17 at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine, Jeremie called on students to use their legal education not only for personal advancement but for national transformation.

“For years now, TT has had homicide rates that exceed practically every territory in the world. Now, pause for a minute. This is not homicide rates calculated by reference to the region – it is homicide rates worldwide.

“When we, as a people and as lawyers, are faced with this type of anarchy – the absence of law – our task should be clear. We are required to use our skills to treat with anarchy. Use all our talents provided by this faculty over the years, to redress the state of anarchy and return balance and order to the society.”

Jeremie, a long-serving lecturer at UWI before returning to public service, told the gathering of award-winning students and faculty that the legal profession demanded what he called “the long view” – a mindset rooted in patience, integrity and an unwavering respect for due process and the pursuit of justice, even when the journey is difficult.

“Law is not about shortcuts or the easy life,” he said. “It is about hard work and devotion to principles that are immutable. Your call may be to serve in public law, in constitutional reform, or in defence of fundamental rights – whatever it is, let it be for the public good before economic advantage.”

He reminded the students that the Faculty of Law had been established not merely to provide graduates with economic opportunity, but to create “educated young men and women” capable of upholding the rule of law and advancing the nation’s development.

Reflecting on the evolution of legal education since the faculty’s founding in 1973, Jeremie noted a decade after independence, Trinidad was struggling to find itself as an economic self-reliant state. While the challenges of early graduates centred on property, conveyancing, and commercial work, today’s existential battle was moral and civic – to restore law and order.

“Our existential challenge, the battle of our time, is the restoration of law and order to what has become a state of anarchy. Whatever our challenges, I urge you to discover your calling and to balance the long view, to serve the public good before you pursue the economic advantages in life’s journey provided by our excellent education.”

The event, themed “Celebrating Legal Excellence – Honouring Dedication,” recognised scores of top-performing students.

Dean of the Faculty, Dr Alicia Elias-Roberts, congratulated the awardees and commended Jeremie for his decades of service to the nation and for his continued mentorship and contribution to the faculty.

She said Jeremie was an “inspiration to our students and staff.”

She commended the recipients for demonstrating academic brilliance, leadership, community engagement and compassion. Attributes, she said, were essential to the ethical practice of law.

Describing them as role models for future generations of legal professionals, she lauded their discipline and drive.

Among the awardees were Year 1 Most Outstanding Student Reshad Ahmed, who also captured prizes in Criminal Law and Commonwealth Caribbean Legal Systems; Solange Joseph, named the Faculty’s Most Outstanding Year 3 Student and Overall Best Undergraduate, recipient of the Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC Award; and Jehoshua Williams, who earned First Class Honours, a place on the Dean’s Honour Roll, and the Law Society’s President and Faculty Representative Award.

Williams is one of the valedictorian’s representing the faculties of engineering and law, chosen to deliver an address at the October 23 graduation ceremony

In total, 87 students were placed on the Dean’s Honour List, and 38 graduates will receive First Class Honours when UWI holds it graduation ceremony later this month.

At the postgraduate level, Saskia Bachan was recognised for graduating with distinction in general law, Sharon Stuart-Fraser for oil and gas law, and Carla Soverall for public law.

The evening also celebrated LLM Public Law special awardees including Varun Maharaj, for corporate and commercial law, and Bachan again for earning the JD Sellier & Co Award for the highest GPA in the LLM programme.