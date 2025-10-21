Ag CoP: Nothing suspicious around US offices last weekend

A car drives past the US Embassy at the Queen's Park Svannah on October 18. FILE PHOTO/FAITH AYOUNG -

ACTING Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin says police have not detected anything suspicious occurring around the US Embassy in TT amidst a warning for its citizens to refrain from visiting any US offices over the Divali long weekend.

"Our intelligence has not shown anything other than the advisory, which again, was there for the interest of the US citizens and so on. But we have not seen anything to create any form of panic or anything," Benjamin told Newsday in a phone call on October 20.

At 5 pm on October 20, the US Embassy posted on its website and social media that it would be open on October 21.

"Visa appointments and US citizen services will be held. Please tell your US citizen friends and family to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at step.state.gov so that they may receive these alerts and updates too."

Despite all being quiet on the US front, Benjamin said the police service remained in a heightened state of alert owing to the embassy's warning as a precaution.

He credited the increased police presence around the country for a reduction in the rate of murders over the weekend. He said on October 16, homicides for the month were at 28 compared to 29 for last year. Now, he said homicides were at 31 compared to 37 for the same period in 2024. He said the total number of murders for the year stand at 302, significantly lower than last year's 511 for the same period.

"If we keep on pushing forward, we have two more months again...if we keep pushing, it means we are heading in the right direction to really see one of the highest reductions so far.

"So we are going to continue to keep our heads up. We are never really satisfied. We want to see if we could reduce crime to an all-time low but again we are going to keep doing what is working for us which is to ensure that we have presence on the road and targeting the priority offenders and understanding that as we work with the community, we're going to see a positive coming out of that symbiotic relationship."

The US Embassy advised US nationals in an October 18 Facebook post to be on alert and urged them to avoid visiting US facilities in this country.

"Avoid all US government facilities in Trinidad and Tobago. Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor reputable news outlets."

It said US citizens seeking travel to the US must have a valid US passport and urged them to report any suspicious activities.

In a brief text message to Newsday, Defence Minister Wayne Sturge said: "The Trinidadian public needn't worry."

At the time, Benjamin also debunked unverified rumours circulating on social media that the Prime Minister, Attorney General and US officials were hiding in safe houses.

"There is absolutely no truth so far, from our investigations into that," Benjamin told Newsday on October 18.