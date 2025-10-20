TTPFL 2025/26 season launched, TTFA VP: 'This is the heartbeat of TT football'

Defence Force tier one players Cassim Kellar (left) and Curtis Gonzales celebrate after their team's victory in the First Citizens Cup final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on June 19. Photo courtesy Defence Force -

TT Football Association (TTFA) third vice-president Jameson Rigues labelled the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) as the heartbeat of TT football and says a strong local league will go a long way in boosting the country's men's football team.

Now heading into its fourth season under the TTPFL banner, the league launched it's 2025/26 season at the VIP lounge of the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on October 19, with the league action scheduled to kick off in earnest with a double-header at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago on October 24. San Juan Jabloteh and Miscellaneous Police FC will kick off the campaign with their 6 pm fixture in Bacolet, with Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Tobago's own 1976 FC Phoenix playing in the second match from 8 pm. For the Tobago faithful, it will be a sight for sore eyes, as Phoenix played the entire of the 2024/25 campaign without the added comfort of a home fixture. This season, Phoenix should feel more at home, as they will feature in at least six Bacolet double-headers by the end of round one in early January as they aim to build on a ninth-placed finish from the last campaign.

Reigning champions Defence Force, who had a fantastic unbeaten run to the title last season, will begin their title defence when they play 2023/24 winners AC Port of Spain at the Arima Velodrome on October 25 in a clash which is sure to have the neutrals jumping. Last season's runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot, will open their season with an October 26 clash with last season's cellar-placed team Point Fortin Civic at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

This season, the league will run from October 2025-March 2026, with the league's acting CEO Yale Antoine saying that the league is hopeful of having another knockout tournament this year to go along with the First Citizens Cup which was successfully defended by Defence Force last season. Also, Antoine said plans are in place to have the subsequent TTPFL season start earlier in the calender year to better align the league's schedule with regional tournaments such as the Concacaf Caribbean Cup.

Importantly, Antoine also said the league has every intention of starting promotion and relegation at the end of this season. However, this promotion and relegation could take on a unique look as both on-field and off-field performance will be weighed in.

"The aim is to have promotion and demotion start at the end of this season for tier one and tier two. Most likely, it will be the bottom one or two teams going down. That will be based on the performance of the teams and the strength of the administration," Antoine told the media at the TTPFL season's launch.

"In fairness to other clubs, promotion and relegation will exclude the clubs that have teams in both tiers – Police, Defence Force, Prisons and Eagles. If they finish first in tier two, they will not be promoted to tier one.

"Promotion and demotion is something that's fairly new for us at the TTPFL because you need to have what it takes to be a tier one team to represent the country regionally and internationally. We'll be looking at it very closely on a week-by-week basis, so by the end of the season, we'll be ready to say yes, this team is going down. It will not take long for us to determine."

Antoine said the prize structure will remain the same from last season, pending Cabinet's approval, with the winners receiving $150,000, runners-up getting $90,000 and the third-placed team pocketing $50,000.

Building a stronger TTPFL

For Rigues, the TTPFL is not just a competition, as he sees it as a platform for youth development, unity and a pathway to greater things for footballers who dream of becoming the very best.

"Football is a reflection of who we are, our creativity, our determination, our culture, our unity, and our flair," he said. "When our local leagues thrive, our national teams thrive. And when our national teams thrive, our people stand taller. This is why the TTPFL matters, because it's the heartbeat of TT football...every time you step on that pitch. You don't only represent the team, not only yourselves, but the hopes of young fans watching from every corner of our country."

The TTFA third vice-president said the local football body stands committed to deepening collaboration with clubs, player welfare, strengthening the governance and expanding the league's visibility and commercial value.

Thus far, the TTPFL's sponsors for the upcoming season include ADM, KFC, Khan's Poultry, National Flower Mills, Reboot, Stag and Sunshine Snacks, with its acting CEO assuring that work is still being done to ensure more sponsors are brought on board as the league makes an effort to step up its branding and marketing.