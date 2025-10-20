Tickets on sale for Trinidad and Tobago World Cup November qualifiers

FILE PHOTO: Local fans show their excitement before a World Cup qualifier between TT and Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in September. - Anygraaf Guest Account

The Trinidad and Tobago men's senior football team will be in search of nothing less than six points when the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers resume in November with two matches at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

TT will first battle Jamaica on November 13 at 7 pm and will then tackle Bermuda on November 18 at 8 pm.

Tickets are available at outlets across TT. Some of those locations are all Cache outlets, 519 in C3 Centre, Fan Club in Trincity Mall, Jade Monkey in Crown Point and at Cookkin Vibez in Woodbrook. Tickets for the uncovered section are $200 and the covered section will cost $300.

TT are third in Group B with five points, behind Jamaica (nine points) and Curacao (eight points).

The top team in each of the three groups will qualify directly to the World Cup next year in the US, Canada and Mexico. The two best second-placed teams will have another chance to qualify for the World Cup as they would enter the intercontinental playoffs.