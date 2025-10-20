St Lucian Olympic champ Alfred launches jewellery line

St Lucian athlete Julien Alfred. - AP PHOTO

GROS ISLET: A new jewellery collection celebrating Olympic champion Julien Alfred has been unveiled, with proceeds set to support her charitable foundation.

The “Julien Alfred Legacy Collection,” created by Fearless Jewellery founder Eleanor Prospere, was officially launched at a fundraising event for the Julien Alfred Foundation on October 11. The foundation aims to support the development of young athletes in St Lucia.

Inspired by Alfred’s gold medal-winning 100-metre performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the collection features a unisex bracelet, earrings and necklaces.

The designs are built around the Olympic medal’s shape and incorporate symbols of St Lucian national pride, including the flag and the national flower.

“For St Lucia, her win was a game-changer. She has put us on the map,” Prospere told the St Lucia Times. “I wanted to create a piece of jewellery so everyone could share in her victory.”

After gaining approval from Alfred and her manager, Prospere financed and produced the collection herself. The launch coincides with the establishment of the athlete’s foundation, ensuring her legacy fuels the next generation of sporting talent. CMC