Speyside top Tobago, book SSFL boys' championship division 'Big 5' spot

Deshun Alphonso of Siparia West Secondary School, left, and Jeremiah Garcia of Pleasantville Secondary School battle for possession during the south championship division match at Manny Ramjohn Stadium training grounds, on October 17. Pleasantville won 3-1. - Photos by Innis Francis

As the Secondary Schools Football League's (SSFL) boys' championship division heads into the final round of scheduled matches this week, Speyside Secondary have already booked their spot in the "Big 5" championship division playoffs after cementing top spot in the Tobago zone, on October 17.

Meanwhile, in the east zone, the perfect Hillview College (21 points) can practically draw up their Big 5 plans as they have a far superior goal difference to the second-placed El Dorado East Secondary (18 points) whom they face on October 21 in a top-of-the-table clash. Hillview have a +48 goal differential going into the final round, with El Dorado's goal difference some distance away on +21.

In the central zone, it's a little more complicated as table-toppers Presentation College Chaguanas (24 points) have a five-point lead over the second-placed Chaguanas North Secondary (19 points) with just a game left for either team. However, the Chaguanas North unit has appealed the SSFL's decision to award their September 22 clash to Presentation after the game didn't go ahead as scheduled.

On October 13, the SSFL's disciplinary committee awarded Presentation a 3-0 win for their abandoned match away to Chaguanas North who then appealed that decision three days later. Chagunas North manager Germaine Raymond laments the team did all it could to try and get their September 22 matchup with Presentation played, with school principal Patti Roberts-Nero questioning the disciplinary committee's rationale to arrive at its decision. The game was called off by the referee who deemed the field to be insufficiently marked and thus not up to SSFL standard. However, Raymond and Chaguanas contest that the disciplinary committee did not do its due diligence in reviewing the school's evidence which pointed to the contrary. Raymond said paint was even bought in an effort to try and make the field markings clearer, but those efforts were in vain as the game still wasn't played.

SSFL president Merere Gonzales acknowledged Chaguanas North's appeal and said a decision should be made by the Appeals Committee this week.

And though they can't quite celebrate a central zone win just yet, Presentation will hope to add three more points to their tally when they face the cellar-placed Cunupia Secondary (two points) on October 21, with Chaguanas North playing a Carapichaima West Secondary (13 points) team they drew with on September 30.

In the south zone, Palo Seco Secondary (18 points) have a slim one-point lead over Pleasantville Secondary (17 points) and can seal a Big 5 spot with a win over the third-placed Point Fortin East (15 points) on the upcoming match day. With Palo Seco still having a game in hand, Pleasantville can ill-afford any slip-ups when they journey to Rio Claro West (six points).

In the north, a battle between the Mucurapo schools – Mucurapo West and East Mucurapo Secondary – will come down to the wire as the former has a one-point lead on the table. In the final round, Mucurapo West (21 points) will play the fifth-placed Diego Martin Central, with East Mucurapo (20 points) taking on the third-placed Tranquillity as the rivals chase that elusive Big 5 spot.

In Tobago, there will be no catching Speyside (24 points) who have opened up an unassailable eight-point gap with one game to go. On October 17, Speyside rocked the daylight out of Pentecostal Light and Life when they registered a 10-0 victory – their eighth in nine Tobago championship division games.

Central championship division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Presentation (Chaguanas)*9*8*0*1*28*7*21*24

Chaguanas North*9*6*1*2*38*11*27*19

Couva West*9*6*0*3*25*11*14*18

Carapichaima West*9*4*1*4*24*17*7*13

Tabaquite*9*0*2*7*9*34*-25*2

Cunupia High*9*0*2*7*6*50*-44*2

East championship division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Hillview*7*7*0*0*54*6*48*21

El Dorado East*7*6*0*1*26*5*21*18

St George's*8*2*1*5*6*27*-21*7

Sangre Grande*7*2*0*5*10*35*-25*6

Holy Cross*7*0*1*6*4*27*-23*1

North championship division standings:

Mucurapo West*9*6*3*0*22*11*11*21

East Mucurapo*9*6*2*1*34*6*28*20

Tranquillity*9*3*2*4*16*27*-11*11

St Francis*9*3*0*6*8*14*-6*9

Diego Martin Central*9*3*0*6*22*33*-11*9

Blanchisseuse*9*2*1*6*18*29*-11*7

South championship division standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Palo Seco*8*5*3*0*25*10*15*18

Pleasantville*9*5*2*2*28*12*16*17

Point Fortin East*9*5*0*4*17*16*1*15

Siparia West*9*3*3*3*14*12*2*12

Rio Claro West*8*2*0*6*11*26*-15*6

Ste Madeleine*9*1*2*6*13*33*-20*5

Tobago championship division standings:

Speyside*9*8*0*1*54*3*51*24

Mason Hall*9*5*1*3*35*13*22*16

Bishop's High*8*4*2*2*23*14*9*14

Goodwood*8*4*2*2*17*13*4*14

Roxborough*7*1*1*5*5*27*-22*4

Pentecostal Light & Life*9*0*0*9*6*70*-64*0