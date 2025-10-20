Sneaky Cheeky set to fly at Santa Rosa

Sneaky Cheeky in action on Republic Day at the Santa Rosa Race track on September 24. - Lincoln Holder

JASON CLIFTON

The feature on raceday ten of the 2025 racing season, will be the penultimate event the Fly Junior Sprint, a grade-three contest that would be run over 1,100 metres on the turf course at Santa Rosa Park in Arima, on October 25.

This inaugural contest has attracted a field of five thoroughbreds, which should see American-bred runner Sneaky Cheeky being sent off as pre-race favourite.

Also in the mix, punters would see three other American-bred runners facing locally-bred Midnight Lover. The other entrants that are expected to face starter Wayne Campbell will be El Chico Malo from the barn of Johnathan Lyder for owner Alan Cabral. Owner/trainer Clyde Rambaran will saddle Striking Chrome and completing the line up will be The Goddess Nike for champion trainer John O'Brien and owner Chevan Maharaj.

When turfites journey to Santa Rosa Park on October 25 they will witness the first juvenile contest of the 2025 racing season to be contested at 1,000m on the main track. Three babes will face starter Campbell. Of the trio expected to line up, O'Brien will saddle two while the two year old will come from the yard of trainer Glenn Mendez.

Barbadian apprentice rider two-kilo claimer Raheem Thorpe has secured four bookings on the day's six-race card. Thorpe is the leading apprentice rider for the 2025 Barbados racing season.

Apprentince Thorpe, has been brought by trainer Ramesh Ramroop for the day's racing. His first ride will be aboard Dreamcatcher in the third contest. He will then do the steering job in the fourth race on Uncle Rog. Then the young apprentice will get the leg up in the feature contest aboard pre-race favourite Sneaky Cheeky, owned by Shaffick Mohammed. He will then end off the day piloting Free Pass in the final event for trainer Glen Emmanuel.

Post time for the six-race card is slated at 12.45 pm.