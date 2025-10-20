Robberies, larcenies blemish Divali weekend

A rash of robberies and larcenies across Trinidad spoiled the Divali weekend for several victims and kept the police busy between October 18 and October 19.

Cars broken, batteries stolen

In St James, bandits made off with cars and car batteries in several separate incidents between October 18 and October 19.

At about 10.25 pm on October 18, a 26-year-old mechanical technician from St James parked his blue Nissan AD wagon on #8A Avenue First, St James and secured it, but when he returned to his car at about 7.45 am on October 19, he found that the left side back passenger door was pried open.

When he checked his car, he realised his air condition manifold gauge, valued at $1,500, a set of drills valued at $1,000 and two eight-inch black speakers valued at $500 were missing from his car.

Not far from there, on Panka Street, St James, a 34-year woman reported to police that her car was stolen.

She said she parked and secured her car, a Nissan AD Wagon, near St James Secondary on October 18 at about 8.50 pm. When she returned to the spot where she parked on October 19 at 8.05 am, the car was missing.

In Barataria, a 30-year-old woman from San Juan parked and secured her Toyota Aqua on Boundary Road Extension, San Juan, at about 11.30 pm on October 18 then went to bed.

She returned to the car at about 7.20 am on October 19 to find the right triangular glass on her car broken. When she made checks in the car she realised her hybrid battery was taken out of the car.

A 52-year-old Longdenville woman also had her hybrid battery stolen on October 19.

She told police that she locked and secured her Toyota Axio in the garage of her house and left it at about 12 pm on October 18. She checked the vehicle again at around 11 pm on the same day and made sure the vehicle was secured and went to bed. At about 5.06 am on October 19 a loud noise woke her up. The woman checked and saw a strange man wearing a grey hoodie and three-quarter pants standing on the left rear side of her car. She raised an alarm and the man fled the area.

She made further checks and realised her hybrid battery, valued at about $20,000 was stolen.

Bandit in bar robbery: Don’t look at my face

An armed bandit seemed to plead with a victim as he stole over $40,000 during a robbery at a bar in Arima.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman from Arima told police that while she was working at her place of employment on Eastern Main Road D’abadie, a man with a fair complexion and stocky build with plaits and wearing a hat came to the bar and handed her a $100 bill, asking for a beer.

As she was about to hand him the change she noticed that he was pointing a gun at her.

She told the police he said: “Don’t look at my face, I don’t want to shoot you. Just give me everything.”

Fearful for her life the woman handed over the money and the man escaped.

In Princes Town, a band of bandits stormed a home in Fishing Pond and robbed a family of six of various items including two cars.

Police were told at about 3 pm on October 19, four men, two armed with cutlasses, one with a baton and another with a hammer forced their way into the house.

The bandits announced a robbery and bound the victims hands with black tie straps. They beat the victims, demanding cash. Eventually they were able to rob the family of $3,500 in cash and more than $7,500 in various items including game consoles, cameras, jewellery and cell phones.

The bandits then took the keys to two of the victims’ cars and left.

Armed Bandits also robbed a Caroni supermarket of an undisclosed amount of cash on October 19.

Police were told that at about 8.45 on October 19, five bandits, three of whom were latin nationals, stormed a supermarket on Rock River Road, Caroni. Victims told police that two of the men were armed with guns.

The bandits beat the cashier and two salespersons about their face and bodies demanding cash, after which the victims handed over the supermarket’s sales for the day and an assortment of alcohol and cigarettes.

The men also took $600 from a patron before escaping in a Kia Sorento.