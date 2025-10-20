Prime Minister urges unit, faith and renewal in Divali message

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar extended greetings to the Hindu community and citizens across Trinidad and Tobago as the nation joined the international community in celebrating Divali, the festival of lights.

In her national address, on October 19, the prime minister said Divali represents “a living testament to faith, courage, and the triumph of good over evil,” that emphasised that the true light of the festival “is not what we kindle with our hands, but what we nurture in our hearts — the light of truth, justice, and compassion.”

Reflecting on the story of Lord Rama and Mata Sita in the Holy Ramayana, she said their victory was “born not of power, but of principle,” showing that “love and virtue will always conquer darkness and despair.”

The prime minister also linked the spiritual message of Divali to the country’s broader journey, saying Trinidad and Tobago stands at “a new promise of renewal and hope.”

“Today, even as challenges persist, none can overshadow our country’s new promise of renewal and hope.”

Persad-Bisssessar added, “Together, we are rebuilding faith, restoring dignity, and reigniting the light of unity, progress, peace, and prosperity across our land.”

She urged citizens to use the occasion to reaffirm shared values of harmony and compassion. “As the deyas shimmer tonight, may we rededicate ourselves to the timeless ideals of love over hate, hope over despair, and good over evil,” she said.

Concluding her remarks, the prime minister extended blessings to all families celebrating. “May Mother Lakshmi bless you and your loved ones with prosperity and peace,” she said. “From my family to yours: Shubh Divali.”