Prime Minister absent from Divali Nagar finale

Dancers from the Bollywood Dance Company on stage at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 16. - Innis Francis

Amid heightened security concerns following a United States advisory to its citizens in Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was notably absent from the final night of Divali Nagar on October 19, where she had been scheduled to deliver the feature address. The Prime Minister did not respond to calls or messages from Newsday seeking comment.

However, Surujdeo Mangaroo, president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC)—organisers of the nine-night event—stated around 1 pm on Sunday that there had been no security sweep of the Chaguanas venue, indicating the Prime Minister was unlikely to attend. Mangaroo said the NCIC had nevertheless implemented additional security measures in case she did appear. Later that evening, ushers and NCIC members assigned to escort Persad-Bissessar confirmed to members of the media that she would not be attending.

In a Divali message, Mangaroo urged citizens to reaffirm their commitment “to working together to strengthen the bonds that unite us as one people—diverse yet harmonious.”

In a special message in the Divali Nagar 2025 commemorative magazine, the Prime Minister reflected on this year’s theme ‘Loka Sangraha – the Welfare of the World.’ “In a world overshadowed by conflict, climate crises, poverty and division, the teaching of Sanatan Dharma reminds us of our sacred duty to carry the flame of compassion into the lives of others. “It is a call to serve, to kindle justice where there is despair, and to work for peace and prosperity not only for our families and communities, but for all humanity.

This spirit also lies at the heart of our nation's journey and ultimate destination: to build a society where every child, woman, and man may live with dignity, opportunity, hope and progress.”

Tensions have been simmering nationwide since the US deployed military assets off the Venezuelan coast as part of efforts to combat the drug trade. Persad-Bissessar has faced sharp criticism for her unilateral support of US operations and her controversial statement that “drug runners should be violently killed.” On October 18, the US Embassy in Port of Spain issued a social media alert warning of a “heightened state of alert” and advised its nationals to avoid all US government facilities in TT.

Rumours quickly circulated that Persad-Bissessar and Attorney General John Jeremie had been moved to safe houses—a claim dismissed by acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin.

Both Benjamin and Minister of National Security Roger Alexander confirmed that there was a credible threat but assured the public there was no need for panic. Calls have intensified for the Prime Minister to address the nation on the nature of the threat—specifically, whether it is linked to the US military presence in the southern Caribbean and whether TT nationals could also be at risk.

While Persad-Bissessar has remained silent publicly, she released photographs on October 18 showing herself and Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers hosting US Embassy staff at a private Divali celebration at her home in Phillipine, South Trinidad—the same day the embassy issued its alert.