Point Fortin infant dies at home

- File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A two-and-a-half-year-old baby died at her Sugar Hill, Point Fortin home on October 18.

The 23-year-old mother told investigators she breast fed the child around 12.30 am and put her to sleep. She said upon checking around 7.30 am, she realised her daughter was unresponsive. Emergency medical services were contacted but did not find any signs of life. The baby was pronounced dead by a district medical officer who ordered an autopsy.

Police found the baby lying on its back in a yellow onesie lying on the bed when they arrived and noted there were no signs of violence. PC Roberts is continuing enquiries.