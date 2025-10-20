Opposition Leader: Strenghten the bonds of unit this Divali

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, right, lights a deya at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 16. Assisting her are National Council of Indian Culture president Surujdeo Mangroo and dancer Samara Mohammed. - Innis Francis

Describing Divali, the festival of lights, as one of the most auspicious celebrations on the Hindu calendar, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles offered warm and heartfelt Divali greetings to the Hindu community and, by extension, the nation.

On October 19, the eve of the holiday, Beckles, via a media statement, said this sacred time is preceded by deep introspection, fasting, and preparation as Hindus prepare with great anticipation to welcome Mother Lakshmi.

Mother Lakshmi, she highlighted, represents wealth, prosperity, and abundance, both physically and spiritually, into people's homes, hearts, and minds.

"This ancient and holy festival, cherished by many around the world and embraced by our entire nation, reminds us that no matter how deep the darkness, the light of truth, goodness, and hope will always prevail," Beckles said.

"It is, therefore, a celebration of the eternal triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and righteousness over evil."

The PNM leader, who is also the Arima MP, said as deyas illuminate homes, temples, and communities across TT, people are reminded that their glow is not merely physical; it is deeply spiritual.

"Each flickering flame calls upon us to awaken the light within ourselves: the light of compassion, of service, and of faith," Beckles said.

"It invites us to let our actions reflect the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, Tamaso mā jyotir gamaya — From darkness, lead me to light."

She went on to say that Divali holds a special place in TT's identity.

"For Trinbagonians, we respect it as a religious festival, but we also embrace it as part of our cultural heritage. It is a time when families unite, neighbours celebrate together, and our country shines as a beacon of harmony and respect," Beckles said.

"From the humble deya on a doorstep, to the radiant bamboo arches in open fields, we witness the beauty, creativity, and devotion that define our people. "

She highlighted that the festival reminds people that the true light of this nation is found in our unity, in the way people cherish their diversity, stand by one another, and work together for the common good.

"This year's Divali also meets us at a time of challenge, when many of our citizens face economic hardship and uncertainty," she said.

She added Divali carries a powerful truth, even in adversity, light must not be extinguished.

Beckles said, "It calls upon leaders to act with integrity, upon communities to extend compassion, and upon every citizen to be a light in someone else's darkness."

As Opposition Leader, she said she reaffirmed her commitment to building a nation rooted in light and goodness, fairness and justice, and opportunity for all.

"Let us each play our part to ensure that no home is left in darkness, not only in this season but in the days ahead. Let us use this time to renew our dedication to service, to strengthen our bonds of unity, and to light the path of progress for generations to come."

She concluded, "May the divine blessings of Mother Lakshmi bring peace, prosperity, and purpose to every home. May the light of Divali guide us toward a future filled with justice, compassion, and hope."