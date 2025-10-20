Mandingo man dies in accident

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

A Mandingo man has died after crashing into an oncoming vehicle along Indian Walk Road on October 19.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old tradesman Arnel Young.

Reports said Young crashed into a brown Hyundai Elantra being driven by a female T&TEC clerk and occupied with her husband and three children, ages 13, six and two shortly before midday.

The woman told police she was driving along the road near Chanda Trace when she noticed Young's white Nissan Navara swerving multiple times. She said she stopped her car but the pickup crashed into the front of her car causing it to spin into a nearby drain.

The woman and her family were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital while police found Young unresponsive.

A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene. PC Bacchus in continuing investigations.