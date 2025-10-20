Hosein, Simmonds called up – Pierre urges WI to adapt to Bangladesh wicket

FILE PHOTO: West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein. -

WEST INDIES’ spin options for the remainder of the three-match ODI series versus Bangladesh received a welcome boost after slow left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein was recalled to the squad.

The maroon take on hosts Bangladesh along the spin-friendly Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium pitch in Dhaka, on October 21 from 3.30 am (TT time), and Hosein’s inclusion could prove pivotal in staging a comeback for the visitors.

In the series opener, which West Indies succumbed to a 74-run defeat, spinners from both sides played a dominant role in the low and slow surface.

Hosein and left-arm fast bowler Ramon Simmonds were added to the squad on October 20, replacing fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Jediah Blades, both sidelined through injury.

The move comes as the West Indies seek to counter Bangladesh’s spin-heavy approach on pitches that offered significant turn in the opening match.

Blades, who suffered a stress fracture to his lower back, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour, including next month’s series in New Zealand. He will return home to begin rehabilitation. Joseph, meanwhile, reported shoulder discomfort ahead of the first ODI and is set to consult a specialist in England before commencing rehab.

The inclusion of Hosein is expected to bring additional firepower to the Windies bowling attack which somewhat struggled in the first ODI. Bangladesh capitalised on home conditions to secure a 1–0 lead, and have since strengthened their own attack by adding left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed to the squad.

For West Indies, it’s now all about adaptation. Spinner Khary Pierre, who made his ODI return after nearly five years, said the stadium conditions demanded discipline and patience from both bowlers and batsmen.

“We see how the wicket is playing so it’s challenging, very spinner-friendly,” Pierre said in the pre-match press conference. “As batsmen we have to adapt and adapt quickly. We have a lot of great batsmen in our team and it’s all about adapting. This is international cricket, it’s going to be tough and challenging but we have to find a way.”

Having played on similar subcontinental pitches in India in early October following his Test debut, Pierre said he’s using that experience to adjust to Bangladesh’s conditions.

“Coming from India, the subcontinent tends to be more spinners-friendly. Coming here, seeing the wicket, it is spinner-friendly. You want to put the ball in the right areas. But it’s a lot of pressure if you don’t do well on these kind of surfaces. I just try to keep it simple and stick to my plans.”

Despite the challenging conditions, Pierre insisted that the team’s focus remains on execution rather than the pitch conditions.

“We have to play on any wicket that is provided for us so it doesn’t matter anymore. It’s about playing the game the right way, adapting to the conditions. Bangladesh hasn’t lost a series here since 2011. We have to come and adapt to the wicket as batsmen and as a team, and try and win the game.”

With Hosein and Pierre leading the spin department, the West Indies will look to exploit whatever assistance the surface offers, while keeping Bangladesh’s batsmen “at bay,” Pierre said.

“We had a lot of team conversations. I’m trying to put the ball in the right areas, trying to restrict the Bangladesh batsmen as much as possible. Whatever it takes, we have to do it. We already know the situation and we have to try and win the next two games.”

Pierre, who last featured in an ODI in 2020, described his comeback as a product of persistence and hard work.

“It has been challenging. But I’m a hard worker. I never give up. Those five years, I’ve been trying to put in the work and trying to get back at this level. I know what it takes to be here. It’s about me continuing to work, to do the right things for a long period, trying to improve my game all the time.”

He added that representing the West Indies remains his biggest motivation. “I love playing for the West Indies. International cricket also is a dream of mine. I know I’m here and I’m just trying to relish the opportunity and the moment. Most importantly, once I can help my team win games, I feel like I’ve accomplished something.”

The maroon men will hope Hosein’s experience in the powerplay can make a decisive difference as they aim to keep the series alive ahead of the final ODI on October 23.

WEST INDIES – Shai Hope (captain), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Akeal Hosein, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Ramon Simmonds, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

BANGLADESH – Mehidy Hassan Miraz (captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumay Sarker, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.