Dylan Carter seventh in butterfly final at Swimming World Cup

Dylan Carter -

Ace Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter couldn't quite add to his medal tally at the ongoing World Aquatics Swimming World Cup as he registered a seventh-place finish in the men's 50-metre butterfly final in Westmont, Illinois, on October 19.

Swimming out of lane seven, Carter had the joint third-best reaction time of the eight swimmers, however his finishing time of 22.48 seconds saw him 0.39 seconds back of the medallists. The 50m butterfly final was won by Canada's Ilya Kharun in 21.69, with Switzerland's Noe Ponti (21.80) and American Finn Brooks (22.09) finishing second and third respectively. The three medallists had advanced to the finals with the fastest times from the heats which were contested earlier in the day, with Kharun shaving 0.35 seconds off his time which clinched heat six.

Earlier, Carter placed second in heat seven in 22.62 to finish second behind Ponti (22.18) to go into the final with the sixth-best time from the heats. The top three swimmers from heat seven all advanced to the final, with Italian Simone Stefani eventually getting a sixth-place finish in the championship race.

A day earlier, in the men's 50m backstroke final, Carter placed joint-fifth alongside France's Lucien Vergnes when they both clocked 23.17. Carter had the second-best time going into the 50m backstroke final, but couldn't quite replicate that swim to land a podium spot.

Carter has so far bagged two medals at this year's Swimming World Cup. In the first leg of the competition on October 11, Carter took 50m backstroke bronze in Carmel, Indiana in 23 seconds. He then followed that swim with a bronze-medal finish in the 50m freestyle final in Westmont on October 17 with a time of 20.89. Carter placed fifth in the 50m butterfly final in the first leg of the Swimming World Cup on October 12, with Kharun and Ponti finishing first and second respectively in that final as well.

The third and final leg of the competition will be held from October 23-25 in Toronto, Canada.