Divali: The celebration of light for the enlightenment of life

Divali carries a profound spiritual message – to live in the light, to distribute the light and to become the light for the world. -

SWAMI BRAHMA SWARUPANANDA

Divali, Deepavali, or Deepamalika – these sacred names carry the same divine essence: the festival of light. Divali is an outer illumination of lamps and an inner awakening of consciousness in every sphere of existence – personal, family, social, national and global.

The clay lamp (deya) symbolises our own body, while the flame represents the light of consciousness – the realisation of the supreme soul within. When we light a deya, we are reminded to kindle the inner flame of awareness, to dispel the darkness of ignorance, confusion and negativity. Thus, Divali carries a profound spiritual message – to live in the light, to distribute the light and to become the light for the world.

The sacred traditions of Divali

From the earliest scriptures, Divali has been celebrated as a divine victory of light over darkness and good over evil. In the Pauranic period, Lord Indra celebrated Divali on becoming King of the heavens. The divine sons of Lord Brahma – Sanak, Sanandan, Sanatan and Sanat Kumar – attained God-realisation at the tender age of seven and marked their enlightenment by lighting thousands of lamps.

King Manu and Queen Satrupa, after receiving the divine vision (darshan) of God, celebrated Divali throughout their kingdom with joy and devotion. Raja Harishchandra observed the festival along the sacred banks of the Ganga in Kashi. And, of course, the great story of Lord Rama’s return from Lanka – after slaying Ravana – is the most celebrated moment of Divali when all citizens of Ayodhya illuminated the city in his honour.

Similarly, after the victory of the Pandavas following the Mahabharat war in Dwapar Yuga, Divali was celebrated with grandeur. In more recent times, great warriors, saints and patriots such as Maharana Pratap, Chatrapati Shivaji, Yogi Aurobindo, Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa continued this noble tradition.

Since gaining independence in 1947, India has also illuminated her path with the lighting of deyas – becoming a national expression of freedom, self-realisation and collective renewal. Also, the lighting of millions of deyas across India and the globe in January 2024 celebrated the inauguration of the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya marking another radiant chapter in India’s journey and uniting millions across the globe.

Divali in post modern period

In every age, humanity faces social, national and personal challenges. Despite tremendous material progress, darkness still looms in many countries. Wars, terrorism and the spread of destructive weapons threaten global peace and co-existence. The presence of nuclear arms and the constant fear of conflict reveal that mankind’s greatest struggle is not external but internal – within the human mind. The lighting of the deya symbolises the removal of this inner struggle. When every individual, every leader and every nation learns to live by the light of truth and compassion, the earth will again shine with peace and unity.

At Brahma Vidya Peetham (BVP), we encourage all to celebrate Divali not only by lighting deyas in homes, temples and villages but also by kindling the flame of love and goodwill in every heart – among neighbours, communities, castes, creeds and countries. BVP President Prof Dilip Dan, general secretary Sadhvi Ananda and secretary Omala Dharamdass reiterate in their Divali message – that both economic and spiritual progress must go hand in hand. Only through this harmony can humanity attain true fulfilment. Before Divali, we clean our homes; similarly, let us also cleanse our minds and hearts of negativity and impurity.

Divali in TT

Since my arrival in TT, I have observed with joy how beautifully the people celebrate Divali. I love their devotion, decorations, lighting of deyas (especially on bamboo designs), and the offering of prayers to Mother Lakshmi. All these reflect a living connection to their ancestral heritage from India. I also enjoy the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas, existing since 1986, which gathers thousands of people every year. This year the light of Divali shines brighter with the recent Artificial Limb Fitment Camp inaugurated at the Diplomatic Centre on October 3 under the esteemed guidance of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian High Commissioner to TT Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit.

As we celebrate Divali across this beautiful land, I offer my heartfelt prayer: “O Mother, may everyone be blessed with abundance; let no one suffer in poverty or sorrow. Grant wealth, peace, satisfaction, and purity of heart. May TT, the Caribbean and the entire world be blessed with peace and prosperity. May all negative forces of crime and social discord be dissolved. May every family live in unity, harmony, and divine grace. Let us live in the light and share it with all, so the entire world may dwell in peace and happiness.

Om Asato Ma Sadgamaya, Tamaso Ma Jyotir Gamaya, Mrityor Ma Amritam Gamaya, (Lead me from untruth to truth, Lead me from darkness to light, Lead me from death to immortality. Om Peace, peace, peace).

Jai Mata Lakshmi! Jai Deepavali!

Swami Brahma Swarupananda is the founder of Brahma Vidya Peetham International