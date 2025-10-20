Divali as spiritual experience

Dr Errol Narine Benjamin -

THE EDITOR: While browsing through the many Divali celebrations on TV, I came across one from Presentation College in San Fernando and I was duly impressed. As a traditionally conservative Catholic school, the programme was much more than “cultural,” the setting involving many religious pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Hanuman et al, together with Divali symbols like the calsa and lighted deyas giving it a spiritual touch.

And complementing this were messages from the principal and staff focusing on the inclusiveness of the occasion, and this together with the excellent portrayal of the Ramayana by the students made the lights of Divali have meaning for all in this multi-cultural nation of ours.

I make reference to these Divali celebrations at Pres against the background of a headline in the Newsday of October 11 as follows: "Presbyterian Board: Only Christian celebrations in our schools,” which clearly illustrates the position of the board on festivals like Divali.

As if to temper the gravity of such a position, the board went on to suggest a matter of policy – that students will be “exposed," indeed “taught” about such festivals as a matter of instruction in the classroom. However, as a shared spiritual experience of the kind I witnessed at the Pres function, it’s an absolute no-no.

I find this deeply ironic, because Naparima College would have its roots in the East Indian community among whom the early Canadian missionaries worked and they never hesitated to assimilate or use elements of that culture to fulfil their purpose.

The conversion of Presbyterian hymns and choruses sung in the Sunday schools and churches in barrack communities like Golconda, such as “

Sab sansar me mehta naam” (Sweet is the name of Jesus" and “

Karo may sahai...massi a gi,” are testimony of using the East Indian culture to do their missionary work. And it is disappointing to see the kind of “exclusivity” the board seems to favour, suggesting that something as East Indian in its origin as Divali is to be denied its obvious spiritual component and limited to a mere lesson in the classroom.

The board would do well to take a page from Presentation College in San Fernando as far as Divali is concerned

DR ERROL N BENJAMIN

Naps old boy