Divali a time of love, unity, peace

Sweet Tassa Academy performs at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on October 16. -

THE EDITOR: The world celebrates Divali, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, today (Oct 20). In this letter I share some of the history of this great festival and the many different aspects that surround its observance.

According to Hindu scriptures, the festival of Diwali or Deepavali is the biggest and the brightest among all Hindu festivals. It is the Festival of Lights and brightness. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm not only in India, but all over the world.

Deepavali is a combination of the Sanskrit words "deepa" (light) and "avali" (a row), which means row of lights. Mainly the festival is celebrated by lighting lamps everywhere, hence it is known as Diwali or Deepavali. In TT we refer to it as Divali.

Light has great significance in the celebration. During Divali homes, stores, sidewalks and other public places are decorated with small clay oil lamps called deyas. Fire crackers and big lamps called akashadiwas are lit during the festival.

There are any number of legends surrounding this festival and stories related to all the rituals of Divali. For example, Rama returned to Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshman from his 14-year-long exile by killing Ravana. Hence the delighted subjects of Ayodhya decorated the city by lighting lamps. Some people believe it to be the celebration of the marriage of Lakshmi with Lord Vishnu. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the no-moon day of Divali.

It is said that Vamana, fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, released Lakshmi and other gods from the prison of the Bali. Lakshmi, along with Kubera, who bestow wealth, are worshipped on this day by chanting mantras (Sanskrit verse) and performing pooja.

Divali in TT is celebrated by cleaning homes, lighting thousands of deyas (oil lamps) to honour Lakshmi, and sharing vegetarian meals and sweets like barfi and kurma with family, friends, and neighbours. A unique aspect is the creation of intricate light displays using bamboo frames, and the nine-night Divali Nagar that showcases Indo-Trinidadian culture through food, music, dance, and other performances.

Divali is a national public holiday and is often celebrated with fireworks and the sharing of gifts. It is a time of love and unity, and encourages peace throughout.

May the light and philosophy of Divali guide us to become the best that we can be, and to unite all of us so that we can make TT the best, safest and most united country in the world.

On behalf of my family and myself, Shubh Divali 2025.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando