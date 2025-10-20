Caribbean, diaspora voices on Divali: One light across oceans

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Though oceans and continents may separate them, the light of Divali shines just as brightly wherever Caribbean and South Asian communities have settled around the world. From the bustling streets of New York to the calm shores of the Turks and Caicos and from the vibrant neighbourhoods of Guyana to the distant villages in Suriname and The Gambia – the diaspora finds creative ways to keep the flame of Divali alive – blending tradition with modern life in foreign lands.

Toronto

Forty-five-year-old Devin Latchmana, born and raised in Canada to TT and Guyanese parents, said that in Toronto, his family celebrates Divali as grand as they can. Reflecting on his childhood, he explained that growing up in a Hindu home in Canada was quite different from today, as the festival was not as widely recognised or celebrated. “When I was growing up, it sometimes felt like we had to hide our religion and culture outside of our small community,” he said. “Today, things are so different. You can find Divali decorations, food and clothing at big stores like Walmart and Shoppers Drug Mart. The school boards and most government workplaces now recognise Divali as a holiday” he noted. “In Toronto, I am proud to say, that we have come a long way and are proud to celebrate Divali publicly.”

Now, Latchmana and his wife – also a Canadian-born, West Indian Hindu – celebrate all five days of Divali with friends, neighbours and their children. “We celebrate with good food, fun arts and crafts, beautifully decorated homes, we dress in Indian wear, sing bhajans and do puja.”

Still, he admits there’s something special about the Caribbean experience. “I’ve visited Trinidad on numerous occasions during the Divali season and it’s magical. The celebrations leading up to the day, the decorations, lights, food… you just feel Divali in the air.”

Turks and Caicos Islands

In the Turks and Caicos Islands, 51-year-old Shivani Kamble who is from Mumbai, India, continues to celebrate with joy and purpose.

“We host an annual Divali party where members of the Indian community come together to enjoy the festival” she related. “…It helps keep the spirit of Divali alive, even far from home.”

For Kamble, celebrating Divali abroad is less about identity and more about togetherness. It reminds her of “the joy of coming together with loved ones, sharing traditions and creating a sense of belonging.” To her, Divali is a celebration of unity and the human spirit – values that transcend borders and cultures.

Living abroad has deepened her appreciation for the festival. “I’ve come to see Divali not just as a religious observance but as a celebration of unity and gratitude,” she said. “Even though the scale is smaller here, the warmth of community makes it just as meaningful. I am truly grateful that, while living here, the people of this country have welcomed us with open arms and embraced our celebrations as their own.”

In Turks and Caicos, she celebrates by lighting deyas, making sweets and inviting friends to share in the joy. “I invite my neighbours and friends to experience the warmth of Divali so they can understand its beauty beyond religion,” she said emphasising that the celebration is about togetherness and making the most of what we have around us. She added, “Even when living abroad, I focus on creating that spirit of joy, warmth and unity rather than worrying about minor differences.”

Washington DC

For 52-year-old Bhisham Persad, an architect and pundit who moved to Washington DC from Trinidad 36 years ago, Divali is as much a spiritual experience as it is cultural.

“Divali is not just a celebration – lighting deyas, cooking delicious food and spending time with family and friends,” he explained. “It is a celebration of our dharma…a spiritual opportunity to connect, or reconnect, with our inner aatma (soul) and a reflection of our lives.”

Persad explained, “The soil and location may differ, but no matter where it is celebrated, Divali is fundamentally the same. We celebrate Sri Rama’s return to Ayodhya, worship Maa Lakshmi and welcome prosperity, purity and light into our hearts and homes.”

He added that celebrations in the US tend to be smaller and more private. “In major cities like New York and Florida, it’s grand and communal – there are Divali Melas (fairs) and motorcades. But since it’s not a national holiday, many celebrations are often done after work or on weekends, which makes it feel a bit more condensed.”

Yet, Persad has hope for the future. “Recently, the states of California and New York have declared Divali to be a holiday. This is the beginning of changes in North America which more States will follow” he said.

Still, for him, Divali in Trinidad remains unmatched. “It’s much larger, more communal, more immersive. Everyone, whether or not they are Hindu, participates in the national holiday.” Persad misses bamboo bending and the bursting of bamboo and carbide.

In Washington DC, he celebrates Divali with his family and close friends by lighting deyas, cooking traditional Indo-TT dishes and visiting temples and cultural programmes.

Asked to share his Divali message, the pundit said, “Soon the sun will set for the night, soon the lights of Divali will sparkle. We stand together looking out across the very ocean seas on which your fathers sailed either as indentured labourers or as travellers. May peace and light be with you all and may you and your nearest and dearest enjoy a Happy Divalii. I hope that the lights of Divali shine over our whole nation.”

New York

For Trinidadian Narda Mohammed, 41, who now resides in New York, Divali has become an inner journey.

“It’s no comparison to celebrating it in Trinidad” she shared noting the prime challenge in her new home is community. “Growing up in Rio Claro, most of the neighbourhood was always well lit with deyas, the Divali havan scent filled the air but in the US it is very rare to see homes in clusters celebrating unless it’s a heavy Indo-community.”

Still, she has found beauty in solitude. She reflected. “Living abroad, my understanding has taken on a more spiritual appreciation – almost as though what I lack in community and environment, I have made up for it as a soulful resonance within.”

Mohammed keeps her traditions alive through food. “I prepare a traditional Divali spread or indulge in a traditional Divali meal – and even when it’s not the season, I share Trini food wherever I go,” she said. “I always joke that I’m an ambassador for Trini culture and should be sponsored.”

The Gambia

A Trini light is also shining in The Gambia through Catherine Andrews who is from Piparo. She shares the flavours and flair of Trinidad with her new community. Though not Hindu herself, Andrews has embraced the opportunity to share TT’s Divali traditions with the people of The Gambia, where she has made her home for the past year.

“I adapt to the environment,” she explained. “So last year, I made makeshift deyas from small bottles filled with oil and wicks because there’s no clay soil here – sand is everywhere. This year, I ordered real deyas – the children will love them.”

She cooks TT vegetarian food. “The Hindus from India cook different food here” she noted. “I introduced paratha, curried channa, mango anchar, pumpkin, kurma, parsad and barfi. “I try to showcase what we do in Trinidad,” she said. “Our culture is unique and beautiful.”

She sent out this message to TT “Shubh Divali to my countrymen and countrywomen. May the light of the Divine Mother Lakshmi shine on our blessed nation.”

Guyana

In La Grange, West Bank Demerara, Guyana, Lakhram Bhagirat believes Divali is about family. “I start my day by offering prayers to Bhagwan (God), then go about preparing my sweet meats – because, let’s face it, the food is as important as the deyas,” he laughed.

Bhagirat decorates his home with fairy lights and intricate rangolis. “In the evening, we do our Lakshmi puja and light deyas to decorate the yard,” he shared. “The rest of the evening is spent entertaining family and friends, because for us, Divali is about community.”

Among his family’s most cherished traditions is the making of clay deyas by hand – a craft passed down from his late grandmother who made hundreds. Additionally, Bhagirat and his family make a wide array of sweets like gulab jamoon, barfi and sweet rice and prepare the popular Guyanese seven curry dish.

Suriname

For Rudy Soeroedjlall Ardjoen, 60, of Paramaribo, Suriname, Divali is a unifying national holiday celebrated by people of every ethnicity and faith.

“A day before Divali which is a public holiday, we have cultural events in every district, with a large deya lighting at the Independence Square near the Presidential Palaces,” he said. “The president and the people of Suriname who are interested, fill it with ghee, while the deya lights.” Additionally, a procession of lights with cultural and religious music is done especially in areas where Hindus live.

At his home, Ardjoen and his family prepare vegetarian dishes like roti, rice with pumpkin, dhal, karhi, channa, phulourie and sweets before praying to Mother Lakshmi and lighting deyas. “In Suriname, all people are involved,” he said proudly. “We live as brothers with the Javanese, Chinese, Indians, Creole, Bushland Creoles and nowadays with a lot of Brazilians, Cubans and Venezuelans – everyone joins in.”

Ardjoen, who has long been active in community work, often includes others in his celebrations. “I used to run a youth shelter, and I would bring the children home for Divali so they could celebrate with us,” he recalled. “The togetherness makes the bond stronger.”

His message this Divali is to “Let Divali light the hearts of all people with love, happiness, peace and health – without war, hatred, or religious violence.”