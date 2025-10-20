Art and tradition illuminate the Divali night of dance

Dancers of the Matilda Mandir Dance Group presented a colourful performance inspired by spirituality and Indian culture at the NCIC Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 18. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The glow of diyas and the rhythm of the dancers lit up the “Night of Dance” at Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 18. Tradition, art, and spirituality came together in a single celebration.

Thousands gathered at the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) compound to enjoy an evening dedicated to dance as a symbol of faith and artistic expression. The main stage came alive with traditional and modern choreography, accompanied by lights, colours, and the vibrant energy of the audience under a gentle drizzle.

The programme featured performances by Victoria Amrita Maharaj, Lornetta Ramlal-Jan, Rukminee Beepath, Suryamika Dance Group, Matilda Mandir Dance Group, Zina’s Creative Dance Academy, Krishna Kala Dance Academy, Simone’s Dance Company, Amritam Shakti Junior Dancers, Durga Sangam Dance Company, Satyam Shivam Dancers and Tridevi Dance Company. Each performance showcased discipline, grace, and devotion.

Chaguanas West MP Dr Colin Neil Gosine was the special guest for the evening. In his address, he highlighted the importance of Divali Nagar as a space for national identity and unity. “Divali Nagar is more than an event. It is the celebration of who we are. It reflects our heritage and the light that continues to shine despite all challenges,” he said.

Gosine congratulated NCIC president Surujdeo Mangaroo and his team for keeping alive a tradition that spans generations. He also spoke about his commitment to the people of his constituency. “As the Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West, I will continue to work with residents and community organisations to improve infrastructure, create opportunities, and strengthen community spirit,” he said.

The central theme of the night was “Loka Samgraha,” meaning the welfare of the world. Gosine connected the concept to the teachings of Divali. “It reminds us that prosperity must be shared, that knowledge is power, and that the light of good will always triumph over darkness,” he said.

The “Night of Dance” ended with a standing ovation and the sound of drums echoing across Chaguanas.

The event reaffirmed the spiritual and cultural essence of Divali Nagar — a celebration that unites, inspires, and keeps the flame of tradition alive.