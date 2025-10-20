Adverse weather alert extended to 10 pm Monday

A lady stands sheltered by her umbrella waiting for cars to pass to walk across the zebra-crossing on Independence Square, Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO/FAITH AYOUNG -

The TT Meteorological Service has issued a fourth yellow level adverse weather alert, which extends the end of the adverse weather to 10 pm on October 20. The event began at noon on October 18.

The adverse weather was caused by an active tropical wave moving across the Caribbean Sea. The Met Service said while the axis of the active tropical wave has moved on, trailing moisture and instability will continue to produce occasional heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

It said people could expect localised street or flash flooding, landslides/landslips along hillsides and vulnerable areas, gusty winds near heavy showers/thunderstorms and agitated seas.

It cautioned the public to secure loose outdoor objects and be aware of changing weather conditions. It said motorists and residents in flood or landslide-prone areas should stay alert and cautious.