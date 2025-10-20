Acting President: Reflect on the spiritual meaning of Divali

LIGHTING THE WAY: Ishana Ramjit, of the Shiva Ghana Organisation, lights a deya before her Divali Nagar opening night performance in Chaguanas on October 11. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Acting President Wade Mark extended warm greetings to citizens in a national message marking the celebration of Divali, the Festival of Lights.

In his address, Mark called on citizens to reflect on the spiritual meaning of the festival. He emphasised the triumph of light over darkness and the importance of unity, compassion and renewal in national life.

Mark said Divali commemorates the return of Lord Rama and Mother Sita to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile, a story symbolising resilience, duty and the enduring strength of family and community bonds.

“The lighting of deyas is not only a beautiful tradition but a powerful reminder that even a single light can dispel darkness,” Mark said. “It is a call for us to be bearers of light in the lives of those around us to show love where there is anger, to sow understanding where there is confusion, and to bring peace where there is enmity.”

He noted that across the nation, thousands will illuminate their homes, businesses and communities in celebration, offering prayers to Mother Lakshmi, goddess of wealth and prosperity.

“As evening falls, dazzling arrays of deyas will illuminate homes, businesses and public spaces, serving as a visual expression of the essential message of Divali: that light, in all its forms, will always triumph over darkness, and that goodness, truth and wisdom will forever overcome ignorance, evil and despair.

“Let us also use the time to prepare our hearts and actions to reflect on our own personal and national transformation.

“Freedom, integrity, truth and justice are values that the Hindu tradition holds sacred and like all other traditions and/or religions, these tenets guide us through our paths to enlightenment.

In a nation as diverse as ours, such celebrations hold a special place; they provide not only a moment of joy and reverence, but also a reaffirmation of the values that sustain our national unity.

“The true essence of Divali is not only to engage in the lighting of physical lamps, but also to ensure that our spiritual ones remain radiant and well-lit. We do so by striving to be bearers of light in the lives of those around us, showing love and compassion where there is anger and resentment; sowing understanding where there is confusion; and bringing peace where there is enmity.”

The acting president urged citizens to prepare their hearts as well as their homes to reflect the divine light within, calling for both personal and collective transformation through the values of freedom, integrity, truth and justice.

“In embracing the tradition of Divali, we uplift not only ourselves but the society in which we live,” Mark said. “Let us use this festival to dispel the shadows of fear, division and indifference that sometimes creep into our nation.”

Mark extended greetings on behalf of President Christine Kangaloo and his family, wishing the Hindu community and the nation a joyous and holy Divali.

“May the joy and peace of Divali fill all homes throughout the nation. Shubh Divali!” he said.