Aaron Jewan Singh: Imparting the light of musical wisdom

Aaron Jewan Singh says for him Divali is the enlightenment of the spirit through knowledge. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

For 51-year-old music instructor/guru Aaron Jewan Singh, Divali is the enlightenment of the spirit through knowledge. With over four decades of musical devotion, Jewan Singh, originally from Marabella, is today one of TT’s most revered Indian classical musicians and he continues to share that light with his students across the globe.

This Divali, as he teaches students across Trinidad, Canada and the United States, Jewan Singh says his mission is to “share the light of knowledge so that our music – and our culture – never fades.” This year he has released a song entitled Happy Divali.

“Divali reminds us that light conquers darkness,” Singh reflected. “To me, that light is also wisdom. When I teach my students or devote a song to our community, I feel as though I’m lighting another deya in the world.”

Son of legendary local classical singer and drummer, Jewan Singh and Pearl Sammy, who was also involved in music, Jewan Singh stands as one of the most respected figures in Trinidad classical and chutney music. He has journeyed from a talented child in Trinidad to a globally admired musician, vocalist, and cultural mentor in the US.

From as early as two years old, Jewan Singh was surrounded by rhythm. His parents performed in a Ramayan group led by pundit Nirmal Maharaj and while others recited verses, young Jewan Singh would sit among the instruments – dholak (a two-headed hand drum), dhantal (long steel rod-based percussion instrument), jaal(a type of hand cymbal) and harmonium – absorbing their sound.

His gift revealed itself very quickly when he began drumming on a baking powder bucket as his mother sang bhajans in the kitchen.

Finding his son on the kitchen floor playing to his wife’s melodies one day after coming from work, the elder Jewan brought his harmonium, sat beside his tiny son and decided to teach him all the techniques and skills he knew. By age five, the boy gave his first public performance at the Rienzi Complex, Couva, accompanying singer Yussuf Khan on dholak. His effortless control left audiences spellbound and earned him his first dholak – bought by his father from Ramlakhan Music Store in Claxton Bay.

Reflecting on his father’s role in his life, Jewan Singh, the father of two, related, “My father was both a mentor and strict disciplinarian.” By the age of seven, Jewan Singh had competed among Trinidad’s top 12 drummers in the historic Battle of the Giants, placing in the top eight. That same year, he placed second in the National Council of Indian Culture’s National Independence Classical Competition. In the 1980s he won the Indian Cultural Pageant for five consecutive years.

By the time Jewan Singh reached his teens, his name was already synonymous with excellence on the dholak and that placed him in high demand among top performers across the region. He accompanied more than 50 renowned vocalists of his time – including the iconic Indian duo Babla and Kanchan. His performances captivated audiences from the Caribbean to North America, securing his legacy and reputation as "Trinidad’s best dholak player" of his time.

At 16, he transitioned from accompanist to vocalist, determined to elevate the dignity of musicians in his community. In 1995, he entered Mastana Bahar – the longest-running, locally-produced television talent show in TT – and won first place with a stirring rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Sare Nabian.

In 1997, Jewan Singh migrated to the US. He faced cultural and financial hardships but never abandoned his purpose. Between jobs in construction and chauffeuring, he remained dedicated to his art. “Music was my anchor – it kept me grounded when life felt uncertain.”

Jewan Singh rose to become a top-tier chauffeur for international VIPs at R-Luxe New York City, while quietly carrying the torch of his musical heritage. He admitted, however, “I was disheartened by the decline of authentic Indian classical and chutney standards in the diaspora.”

But in 2019, through the introduction of a drummer, Shailesh "Eighth Wonder" Shankar, Jewan Singh met Priya Paray, a young New York-based singer yearning to master TT classical music. Her determination reignited Jewan Singh’s passion as a performer and for teaching. Together with Paray and her family, he co-founded the Trinidad Classical Music Foundation (TCM) – a non-profit devoted to preserving TT's classical traditions through education and performance.

“When I met Priya, I saw the same hunger I had as a child,” Singh recalled. “It reminded me that the light my father passed to me still burns – and it’s my duty to pass it on.”

Through TCM, Singh has mentored students across Trinidad, Canada and the US. His dedication as both musician and mentor has ignited a new generation’s passion to preserve and continue the rich legacy of local classical music.

Jewan Singh continues to perform and compose with the TCM Family, releasing works like Musical Mastani with Paray and chutney songs like No More – A Chutney for World Peace.

When asked about his dream, he reflected, “My greatest wish is that long after I’m gone, the rhythms of TT will continue to resonate in the hearts of our children. That, to me, is the true essence of legacy – keeping the music and the light alive.”

Today, Jewan Singh is ensuring that legacy lives on by mentoring a new generation of musicians. Among them is his devoted student Paray who is also the director of the Trinidad Classical Music Foundation. He has also passed on his dholak legacy to Devin Latchmana in Canada and Kavi Gobin in New Jersey, among several others.

Jewan Singh sent out a Divali message to those in TT, “There are times when we may feel weary or unsure of what lies ahead, but Divali reminds us that light always triumphs over darkness. As you light your deya, let it stand as a symbol of hope, renewal and strength for the days to come. May its glow fill your heart with positive energy and peace. TT is a land blessed with diverse traditions and faiths that live together in harmony – and as we celebrate, let us keep the flame of our culture alive, so it continues to shine brightly and inspire the generations that follow. Shubh Divali to all.”

Aaron Jewan Singh’s work can be found on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.