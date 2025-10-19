N Touch
Tobago's PanOmega thrills

Tobago Pan-thers brought the vibe at Pan Omega at Market Square, Scarborough. - Photo by Alva Viarruel
SCARBOROUGH's Market Square came alive on October 18 when Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and Pan Trinbago hosted PanOmega, the official panorama competition for Tobago's carnival.

Alpha Pan Pioneers at Pan Omega. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

The competition began with the small band category, where seven groups vied to dethrone defending champions T&TEC New East Side Dimension.

New East Side Dimension at Pan Omega - Photo by Alva Viarruel

Competing bands included Alpha Pan Pioneers, Our Boys, C&B Crown Cordaans, Westside Symphony, Plymouth Bethesda Steel Sensations, First Citizens Tobago Panthers, and Uptown Fascinators.

These women of Plymouth Bethesda Steel Sensation brought the energy. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

In the large band category, Dixieland and RBC Redemption Sound Setters challenged reigning champions and hat-trick title holders, Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra.

