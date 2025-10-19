Tobago's PanOmega thrills

Tobago Pan-thers brought the vibe at Pan Omega at Market Square, Scarborough. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

SCARBOROUGH's Market Square came alive on October 18 when Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and Pan Trinbago hosted PanOmega, the official panorama competition for Tobago's carnival.

The competition began with the small band category, where seven groups vied to dethrone defending champions T&TEC New East Side Dimension.

Competing bands included Alpha Pan Pioneers, Our Boys, C&B Crown Cordaans, Westside Symphony, Plymouth Bethesda Steel Sensations, First Citizens Tobago Panthers, and Uptown Fascinators.

In the large band category, Dixieland and RBC Redemption Sound Setters challenged reigning champions and hat-trick title holders, Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra.