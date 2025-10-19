Tobago trauma after French occupation

A scenic view of Tobago’s Caribbean coastline. -

The French occupation of Tobago was humiliating for both the administration and people of the island.

Particularly in the years immediately after it ended, there was anxiety over a possible recurrence, against which there was a need to strengthen the island’s administration to exclude the spread of unwanted influences, such as the revolutionary ideas that were generated in France and its colonies.

After the end of the French occupation in 1793, Tobago’s administration was required to establish regulations for some important governing bodies. In 1794, George Poyntz Ricketts, lieutenant governor, captain general and commander in chief, sent proposals aiming to create regulations for the processes governing elections for the Tobago House of Assembly and seeking the king’s approval for their implementation.

The aim was twofold. First: to complete the island’s constitution by establishing a House of Assembly in Scarborough.

Secondly, the proposals included regulations on the qualifications of candidates and the method for elections to the assembly specifically aimed at creating a body guaranteed to be free and independent.

It was therefore considered necessary to guard against powerful individuals who would use their influence to corrupt the electoral process and from the “dangerous and dark designs of factious leaders” which might compromise the assembly’s freedom and independence.

This also reflects the distress of enslavers in the colony over the activities and articulations of a new organisation against the slave trade formed in England.

It was proposed that the general assembly should consist of the following members: the towns of Scarborough and Plymouth should have one representative each; the parishes of St Andrew, St David, St George, St John, St Mary, St Patrick and St Paul were each to elect two.

A quorum of nine members, including the Speaker, was required to transact any assembly business.

Elected members were required to take an oath of office, after which they would constitute the members of the THA, which was authorised to transact all business pertaining to the island.

Eligibility for the assembly was based on property, colour, gender and age qualifications. Candidates had to possess 50 acres of land held either in fee simple on their own account or in right of wife. The right to represent in the towns was based either on possession of 50 acres or of rental property in the town valued at £50 per year.

Those seeking to represent towns or parishes were required to be white Protestant males who were natural-born or naturalised subjects 21 and over.

Participation was also allowed to freeholders – any white Christian male subject of Great Britain who was over 21 and who possessed ten acres of land in fee simple or in right of wife, or any house, houses, storehouses, or any other buildings in any town which was worth a rental of £20 per annum. Charges on land and/or tenements qualified a freeholder to represent any of the freeholds in which his property was located.

Every white man of the Christian faith who was at least 21, a subject of Great Britain and who possessed any house/houses, storehouses or any other buildings in the towns worth an annual rental of £20, or who had £20 for tenements, was deemed a freeholder eligible to vote for a representative for Scarborough and Plymouth.

All freeholders were required to attend either the venue of the election or the returning office to publicly take the oath to accept Britain as supreme, swear allegiance to the British crown and renounce practices and beliefs which did not accord with British law.

Any fraudulent movement of property to qualify to vote in the election, to facilitate the defeat particular candidates or to fabricate the existence of any such estate would be absolutely void.

Every freeholder, before being admitted to vote, was required by the candidates or anyone else present to take the oath before being allowed to vote.

After the swearing-in, the provost marshal or his deputy who presided at the voting station was required to administer the oath swearing that the candidate had actual possession or lease for a year only and/or a tenement valued at £10 in the specified town or had an annuity for life of £20 per annum on lands in or tenements in a named area. After such a person had taken this oath, the returning officer was required to admit him to vote.

Any person who knowingly voted contrary to the intent and meaning of the ordinance was subject to be sued and required by any court on the island to pay £50 to the candidate who had not received the offending vote.

The provost marshal was responsible or announcing the date and location of the election, which would be open between 8 am and 2 pm. After the count was completed, the winning candidates would be announced to the public. The list of voters was prepared for public scrutiny at the returning office and copies could be purchased for £1 10 shillings.

Then each elected member of the assembly was required to take the oath of allegiance to the crown and the supremacy of Britain and to reject disapproved foreign ideas. Any who refused to do so would not be allowed to sit in the assembly.

The election of any member who subsequently faced proceedings for election fraud would be declared null and void, and on application by the governor, new writs would be issued to elect a new member. No two elections were to be held on the same day; an interval of one or two days between supplementary elections was mandated.

This regulation was implemented in the context of the post-occupation trauma: the contest for the island’s possession was not over, for it was clear France nurtured intentions to take back Tobago; the circulation of anti-slave-trade sentiments; the scarcity of white males; and the increasing resistance of the enslaved were all seen as unwelcome challenges to the sugar industry and the island’s chances of economic prosperity.