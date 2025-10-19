The woman on the dholak

Renoka Ramnath displays her energy and precision on the dholak during her performance at Divali Nagar 2025, held in Chaguanas on October 15. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

Bavina Sookdeo

FOR Renoka Ramnath, Divali is a busy season – but not in the usual way.

While many women spend the time preparing their homes and families for the festival of lights, Ramnath’s schedule fills up for a different reason.

As one of the very few female dholak players in Trinidad – a field traditionally dominated by men – her talents are in high demand.

The dholak, a traditional double-headed hand drum brought to Trinidad by Indian indentured labourers, has become both her passion and her calling.

Ramnath was born and raised in Carolina Village, Couva, and her journey into the world of Indian music began in childhood, guided by her father, Pundit Sham Ramnath. But her fascination with rhythm truly ignited when she first heard the legendary classical singer Ramdhanie Sharma. “Listening to him made me want to play,” she said.

Without a formal instructor, Ramnath began teaching herself at the age of nine, after searching through the house for her grandfather’s drum, which was safely tucked away. She practised tirelessly by listening to Indian classical music on the radio.

“I was self-taught at a young age,” she explained. “By listening to the musical artform on the airwaves, I would simply try to recreate what I heard.”

Her father quickly recognised her natural gift. He would often pause to listen as her little hands echoed against the old drum, keeping rhythm perfectly with the songs on the radio. Impressed by her dedication, he surprised her one day with a brand-new dholak of her own – a gesture that she still remembers as the spark that changed everything.

From then on, he became her biggest supporter and motivator, encouraging her to practise daily and never to feel limited by the idea that drumming was a man’s world.

“He was really the driving force behind me continuing,” she said. “He saw something in me that I didn’t even see in myself at that time.”

As her confidence and skill grew, Ramnath went on to refine her craft under the guidance of veteran drummer Ramesar Sookhai, who helped her deepen her understanding of the dholak’s structure, timing and the traditional rhythms of Trinidadian classical Indian music.

Her first public performance was in a temple setting, where the crowd’s reaction was unforgettable. “I was shy, but people were amazed to see little me playing such a big instrument,” she laughed. That moment marked the beginning of a lifelong journey – one that would lead her to stages across Trinidad and to the title affectionately bestowed on her: “The Queen of Local Classical Drumming.” Ramnath played alongside her sister Davika, who also played dhantal and dholak at Ramayans for many years. The sisters later joined a group their parents started in the 1980s – the Akashvani Ramayan and Kirtan Group.

Ramnath’s playing is a blend of local Indian classical, chutney and folk rhythms, though her heart remains in the intricate rhythms of Trinidad classical tradition. This is rare, as most dholak players focus on providing rhythm for chutney songs or religious songs. Ramnath stands out as an exception in this respect too – and is perhaps the only woman currently mastering this demanding artform, backed by more than 30 years of experience.

Passionate about preserving authenticity, she stays true to the timeless beats passed down through generations.

“The dholak is one of the oldest traditional instruments still played today,” she said with pride. “It’s more than music – it’s a living link to our heritage.”

In a field dominated by men, her success is no small feat.

“Being a female in this art form has given me courage to face wider audiences.”

Asked if there were ever moments when she felt underestimated or had to prove herself because of her gender, Ramnath simply said, “I never underestimated myself – every performance was done to the best of my ability.”

Still, she acknowledges the challenges.

“Female drummers don’t always receive the same opportunities or pay as their male counterparts.

“But attitudes are slowly changing. It’s a male-dominated field, but I’ve seen more acceptance over the years.”

She added that one of her biggest challenges as a musician has been performing on competition stages.

Ramnath’s determination and skill have earned her many accolades, including her proudest – the Dholak Icon Award for outstanding contribution to culture, given to her in 2014 by Dr Roodal Moonilal, then MP for Oropouche East, as he honoured five drummers. She was the only woman among the competitors.

“That was a very proud moment.”

Ramnath has also accompanied many of TT’s leading musicians on local and international stages.

Her commitment to music once meant juggling her passion with a career, but she made a selfless decision to leave work to care for her late mother, Mala Ramnath.

“My family was and is the strength of my musical background,” she said. “Through their support, I am who I am today.”

When Ramnath’s father died 18 years ago, her mother became her strength. Sadly, her mother died three years ago and her sister, Davika, a year ago.

Now music is Ramnath’s full-time occupation.

“I am moving forward because of love and devotion for my talent, but also in their memory.” Whether she’s playing accompaniment for bhajans, local classical music or chutney, every beat, she said, carries the weight of faith, family and pure passion for her culture. Her preparation is simple but steadfast – “days of practice”– reflecting the discipline of someone who has transformed an instrument into an extension of herself.

Asked what advice she would give to young women hoping to follow in her footsteps, Ramnath urged, “Believe in yourself, and you will attain great heights in the music field. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do it because you’re a woman. If you love what you do, let that love guide you.”

As for the future, the woman with the powerful hands said she hopes “to inspire other women to keep the Indian musical tradition alive.”

Even today, Ramnath’s father remains her inspiration.

“This was driven by my late father, and I am proud to be a female dholak player to reach both local and international stages.”

Asked to share her message for Divali, Ramnath said, “Where there is light, there is God, and where God is, there is peace, prosperity and happiness.