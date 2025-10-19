The moving finger writes

-

“This too shall pass” are the words of resigned counsel, maybe encouragement, we sometimes receive when we become overwhelmed by circumstances. The irrepressible and hopeful anticipation and/or anticipatory anxiety so many of us felt before the momentous unfolding events of last week have moved on to become unalloyed joy or deep disappointment, depending on who and where you are.

The reading of the TT budget last Monday was good for some, but if you belong to the arts sector you will still be scratching your head to put meaning to these brief words: “We will expand our cultural industries through a Creative Value-Chain Fund supporting film, fashion, design and music. Enhanced IP protection and duty concessions will empower creatives and generate thousands of jobs.”

We wait with bated breath for the Minister and Community Development and the Arts to decipher them in due course.

It is encouraging that arts practice and people development have been grouped in one ministry. It acknowledges recognition that the two are in a symbiotic relationship.

However, tourism and trade overlap with culture, for better or for worse and, to the extent that plans for a year-round Carnival city have been mooted by the Ministry of Trade and Tourism, it seems to be for the worse. A tourist product that is geared to the needs of tourists and economy and not to the development of the culture that belongs at its heart lacks authenticity and is doomed to a short life and little success, especially with mas, which is a kinetic display.

For the moment, the TT arts fraternity is in despair over what appears to be the most critical position we have been in for decades. One commentator remarked on the political knowledge gap about how the arts sector actually works and of its true potential locally or internationally. A call is being made for a summit with the government to try to correct that gap between the reality of the arts and what it is perceived to be.

Maybe the government is aware that the creative sector employs 50 million people worldwide - half of them women, but not that it is now the second-largest industry globally. The car industry is seventh. In the UK, the orange economy is worth £125 billion and is one of that government's eight growth-driving sectors in its industrial strategy. In the US, it contributes over US$1.1 trillion to the overall economy and includes advertising, architecture, art, crafts, design, fashion, film, music, performing arts, publishing, R&D, software, toys and games, TV and radio, and video games.

Maybe the government does not know that the children’s Harry Potter books and films generated £20 billion for the UK economy, because books and publishing did not even get a mention in the budget speech and the full 12.5 per cent VAT on books remains intact – a penalty on reading.

Our literary sector has been one of the success stories of the last 15 years. During that time the Bocas Lit Fest school projects have also exploited the powerful tool the literary arts can be in education by enhancing cognitive skills, critical thinking and effective communication as children learn to transform their ideas into stories and gain confidence to tell them. The arts improve all students’ academic work and develop essential life skills such as planning, creative problem-solving, teamwork and decision-making.

To quote liberally from one advocate for the arts, “Beyond the economic impact, creative industries drive cultural evolution, communication and social change. As digital technology continues to evolve, fields such as film, animation, design, music and interactive media are seamlessly integrated into education, healthcare, and urban development. These industries foster interdisciplinary collaboration, making knowledge more accessible, elevating storytelling and amplifying underrepresented voices. Additionally, they contribute to global conversations, influence public opinion and drive advocacy through compelling visual and narrative tools.” Precisely.

In the Middle East, Palestinians and Israelis are still rejoicing that the ceasefire is holding. We witnessed the remaining live Israeli hostages released and hundreds of Palestinian detainees returned to their disbelieving relatives. The young men on both sides tell horror stories of their suffering while in captivity. The big question for them, for Israel and the Palestinians, is: what next?

It is a difficult question because it all depends on the iron whim of the strange orange-coloured US president, who, by sheer force of his assumed power and desire to be the most important man in the history of the world, has conjured unimaginable miracles.

Can Palestine have elections and move soon to a proper government to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza and end Hamas’s power? Can the Israeli settlers be contained and Netanyahu imprisoned? It is a lot to ask for. Further events shall come and pass, and we will have to live with those consequences too.