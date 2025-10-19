Ramps Logistics hosts Divali in Cunupia 2025

Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Dominic Smith with Ramps Logistics CEO Shaun Rampersad and his wife. - Photo courtesy Ramps Logistics

RAMPS Logistics hosted Divali in Cunupia, treating guests to an unforgettable night of celebration of light over darkness and tradition to honour the spirit of renewal, gratitude, and togetherness.

The event started with the ceremonial lighting of the first diya by the Rampersad family, and that moment of quiet reflection set the tone for what would become an unforgettable night, the company said in a release.

From there, the stage came alive with rhythm and brilliance, with performances by Devashish Ramdath and Group, Kaveesh Maharaj and Band, Joshua Regrello on steelpan alongside Viraj Ramsundar on tabla, and a powerful closing set by DJ Ari, Agent SB, and a tassa group that lifted the crowd to their feet.

Amidst the music and movement stood an illuminated display by EVolve Mobility, a modern reflection of how progress and heritage can coexist. Guests were invited to experience the installation, a symbol of the company’s belief that innovation and culture can move forward together, lighting the way for what comes next.

Reflecting on the evening, Shaun Rampersad, CEO of Ramps Logistics, shared, “Divali reminds us that the real light comes from within our people. It’s in the connections we build, the experiences we share, and the progress we create together. Tonight reflects who we are, a team that believes in leading with purpose and shining together.”

The company said Divali in Cunupia continues to stand as a hallmark of unity and cultural reverence, an evening that honors where we come from while celebrating how far we have come. “In every diya, every note, and every smile, the message was unmistakable: when we share light, we share hope.”