Pundit at murdered mom, son's funeral reminds of importance of family

Pt Artma Maharaj in front as pallbearers carry the bodies of Gracelyn "Momin" Ramberan, 48, and her son Randy "Jacks" Rampersad, 26, at Mosquito Creek.

A pundit who officiated at the joint funeral for a murdered woman and her son has described the moment as a deep sorrow not only for the family but for the entire nation, as he urged people to guide each other toward positive choices.

"It is important for us, as young people, as adults, as parents, as custodians, to make good choices, to advise our children and family to walk the path of truth," Pt Artma Maharaj told Newsday at the funeral.

"Everything has consequences, and whatever the situation would have been, it is indeed a very sad day. We pray that God's hands would guide the family and bless them and give them the strength they need during this time."

On October 19, on the eve of the Divali holiday, Maharaj performed the final rites for murder victims, Gracelyn "Momin" Ramberan, 48, and her son Randy "Jacks" Rampersad, 26, of Friendship Village in San Fernando.

The two were gunned down at the family's home before dawn on October 10.

Rampersad, a labourer, was Ramberan's only child.

Rampersad's father, Vijay Rampersad, and Rampersad's wife, Kimberly Rampersad, were wounded but survived.

Gunmen stormed into the house and opened fire, hitting the four relatives. The mother died in the house, while the son collapsed and died on the roadside at the front of the family's home.

The survivors were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. They were at the funeral comforted by relatives.

The pundit stressed it was a tragic day, not just for the family but for the village and the country at large.

"It is also a reminder to us of the fragility of life, the importance of families, and the network of families making good decisions and keeping together," Maharaj said.

"It is important for us to reflect that the death of these two have made an indelible mark on all of us. Yet as we pray and comfort the family, we also think of the others who have lost loved ones. "

The bodies were first taken to the family's home, then to the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) cremation site in La Romaine.

They were created side by side, in the same pyre, both dressed in Indian wear.

Offering messages of love to the grieving family, the pundit added, "We do feel for them and all we can do is offer our prayers, which will be a platform during this time of the year. May Bhagwan bless the souls and may Bhagwan bless us all."

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, Police are investigating.

The killers remained at large.