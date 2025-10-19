Police raid nets 75.35 kilos of marijuana

DRUG BUST: Several of the packages of marijuana seized by police during a raid in San Fernando on October 18. - Courtesy TTPS

The police service says it remains committed to aggressively targeting organised criminal activity and drug trafficking networks, as officers of the National Operations Task Force and Southern Division police found approximately 75.35 kilogrammes of marijuana during a raid of an apartment in San Fernando on October 18.

A release from the police service also urged the public to support the police’s efforts by reporting suspicious activity through official channels.

The release said acting on intelligence information, the officers went to an apartment at La Pique Street, San Fernando, under the authority of Section 12 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, where they executed a search. Three Spanish-speaking individuals were in the apartment. During a search, police allegedly found a white crocus bag and a brown cardboard box with 145 marijuana packages, weighing approximately 75.35 kilogrammes.

Eight one-gallon plastic containers with an orange-coloured substance, each sealed with plastic wrap, were also found along with four notebooks and five cellphones. The items were taken to the San Fernando Police Station for further analysis.

The release said ACP Tactical Support Collis Hazel, ACP South Michael Pierre, Senior Supt Simon, Supt Jaikeran, and W/Supt Bridgelal directed the operation and were supported by Supt Santana, Sgt Toussaint, PC Dan, PC Lezama, Charles, Mannette, along with members of the San Fernando Operations and Enquiries Unit, led by Sgt Seecharan and Cpl. Huggins.