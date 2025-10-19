Never Dirty man held with cocaine

- File photo

A Never Dirty, Morvant, man was arrested by officers of the North Eastern Division (NED) Task Force with 22.2 grammes of cocaine during a drug block operation in the Morvant and San Juan districts on October 18.

A release from the police service said, during the exercise, spearheaded by Snr Supt

Guy-Alleyne, Superintendent Birch, acting ASP Callender, acting Insp Ramsingh, Sgt Martin and Cpl Daniel, police searched a group of men near a shop along Laventille Extension Road, Never Dirty.

A 28-year-old man, of Angelina Terrace, Never Dirty, was allegedly found with a small grey bag containing 55 foil-wrapped packages of cocaine, said to weigh 22.2 grammes. The suspect was arrested and taken to the San Juan Police Sub Station.