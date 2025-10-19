N Touch
News

Never Dirty man held with cocaine

- File photo
- File photo

A Never Dirty, Morvant, man was arrested by officers of the North Eastern Division (NED) Task Force with 22.2 grammes of cocaine during a drug block operation in the Morvant and San Juan districts on October 18.

A release from the police service said, during the exercise, spearheaded by Snr Supt

Guy-Alleyne, Superintendent Birch, acting ASP Callender, acting Insp Ramsingh, Sgt Martin and Cpl Daniel, police searched a group of men near a shop along Laventille Extension Road, Never Dirty.

A 28-year-old man, of Angelina Terrace, Never Dirty, was allegedly found with a small grey bag containing 55 foil-wrapped packages of cocaine, said to weigh 22.2 grammes. The suspect was arrested and taken to the San Juan Police Sub Station.

Comments

"Never Dirty man held with cocaine"

More in this section