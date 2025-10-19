‘Naps’ hold firm at SSFL’s top after beating QRC 2-0

St Anthony’s College’s AAdil Abdul-Hakeem Jr (C) controls the ball against Presentation College San Fernando, during the Secondary Schools Football League championship division match, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, San Fernando, on October 18, 2025. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

Naparima College staved off a persistent Queen’s Royal College (QRC) outfit 2-0 to maintain pole position on the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premiership standings when round 11 matches kicked off on October 18.

At a patchy QRC grounds in Port of Spain, a 41st minute goal from attacker Adasa Richardson and an own goal from QRC defender Xavier Caruth in the 82nd sealed the deal for “Naps” as they secured a precious away win, adding three more points to their unspoilt record this season.

The result saw the south team remain atop the 16-team standings, on 27 points, unbeaten after nine matches, with six still to play.

From the get-go, both teams showed early aggression. The Royalians’ Shazard Nabbie had the first real chance for the hosts as he collected the ball atop the box and shot towards the top left corner, which Naparima goalie Mikhail Clement palmed down for an easy stop.

“Naps’” defence delivered another solid showing, and despite some intermittent blunders at the back, they held firm to the end.

In the 20th minute, Richardson fed a ball through to a goalwards-charging Riquelme Phillips, but he was crowded out by a QRC defender and goalkeeper Jaheim Affan.

A shot from distance from Naparima’s Marion France in the 25th minute tested Affan, who dove to his left to prevent a certain goal. Two minutes later, Cabbie could have levelled things, but his shot went over the top.

QRC’s Jasai Theophilus tried to hold off two Naps defenders and got his shot off, but it ricocheted off the defender’s leg and out for a corner.

Forty minutes in, a free kick for “Naps” from the top left side of the QRC box saw Richardson get his foot on to the ball played into the area, which beat Affan to draw first blood. So it remained at the break.

At the resumption, “Naps” continued to press to double the lead while QRC kept searching for the equaliser.

It would never come for the home team, and a defensive mix-up at the back saw Caruth head the ball back to Affan, who was too close for comfort, as the pass sailed over his head and into his goal.

A scrambling Affan tried to make up ground but could not as “Naps” went 2-0 up.

QRC striker Jahseem Pierre could have pulled one back in the 87th, but he shot straight to Naparima goalkeeper Mikhail Clement, who boasts conceding only two goals so far this season.

In other matches, second-placed Fatima College (22 pts) suffered a surprising 3-2 defeat away to Signal Hill Secondary. They, however, still maintain second place.

Presentation College San Fernando (21 pts) slipped to fourth after going down to St Anthony’s College (16 pts) 1-0 at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella. The Westmorrings Tigers are now fourth.

However, St Benedict’s College (21 pts) rose to third, via superior goal difference, after edging San Juan North (eight pts) 2-1.

Other results saw Trinity East (nine pts) defeat Carapichaima East 1-0, Trinity Moka (12 pts) squeeze past St Mary’s College 1-0, Arima North (13 pts) drub Malick (eight pts) 4-0, while St Augustine (nine pts) and Scarborough Secondary (six pts) play to a 2-2 draw.

SSFL Standings

Naparima*9*9*0*0*34*2*32*27

Fatima*10*7*1*2*26*17*9*22

St Benedict's*9*7*0*2*23*10*13*21

Presentation (Sando)*10*7*0*3*18*8*10*21

St Anthony's College*8*5*1*2*23*13*10*16

QRC*11*5*1*5*18*18*0*16

St Mary's College*11*4*3*4*29*18*11*15

Arima North*10*3*4*3*19*16*3*13

Signal Hill*6*4*0*2*19*9*10*12

Trinity Moka*9*4*0*5*14*22*-8*12

Trinity East*9*3*0*6*12*30*-18*9

St Augustine*10*2*3*5*11*29*-18*9

San Juan North*8*2*2*4*16*17*-1*8

Malick*9*2*2*5*18*23*-5*8

Scarborough*10*1*3*6*11*28*-17*6

Carapichaima East*11*0*0*11*6*36*-30*0