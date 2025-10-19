Ex-TT/Windies all-rounder Bernard Julien hailed a hero, mentor and national treasure

Bats are raised in a guard of honour as pallbearers carry the casket following the funeral for former West Indies and TT cricketer Bernard Julien, on October 18, at St Finbar’s RC Church, Diego Martin. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

CRICKETING great Bernard Julien was remembered as a man whose brilliance on and off the field left a legacy for TT and the West Indies.

Family, friends, and former teammates gathered at St Finbar’s RC Church in Diego Martin, to celebrate the life of the 75-year-old former West Indies all-rounder, who died earlier this month after a long health battle.

Delivering a heartfelt eulogy, Julien’s son Bevon described his father as a disciplined athlete, a proud Carenage native and family man, who carried himself with dignity.

“When I was a young man, my father, whenever he was coaching, would always tell us, you have to be able to speak properly,” Bevon said. “It wasn’t just about cricket. He believed that when you go in front of the camera or stand before people, you have to speak well.”

Bevon described the way his father would encourage players to express themselves and think critically. He also reflected on Julien’s legendary 121 runs at Lord’s in only his third Test match for the Windies.

“I’m sure even now, he’s up in heaven telling them fellas, ‘I scored 100 at Lord’s, you know, Lara (Brian) never scored 100 at Lord’s,’” he said with a smile.

A key member of the West Indies’ 1975 Cricket World Cup-winning squad, Julien’s exploits earned him the Chaconia Gold Medal, Hummingbird Gold Medal, and Sportsman of the Year award.

His impact, Bevon said, was also felt through acts of generosity and mentorship — from helping a young and former Windies quick Michael Holding prepare for social functions to assisting friends in their careers.

“My favourite thing will always be hearing someone say, ‘your dad is my hero,’” Bevon said. “He carried the village of Carenage on his back and represented them with honour. Heaven must be looking for a good all-rounder. Daddy, we love you. We miss you. And we thank you for everything.”

Former West Indies wicketkeeper Deryck Murray, who played alongside Julien throughout the 1970s, described his teammate as “a fantastic cricketer” whose influence extended beyond statistics.

“Bernard Julian was a fantastic cricketer. I say this because of the legacy he has left for years to come,” Murray said.

He reminisced on Julien’s brilliance in the field, which was often overlooked amid his batting and bowling achievements.

Murray recounted a decisive moment in a TT versus Jamaica clash at the Queen’s Park Oval, when Julien’s sharp reflexes turned the game.

“First ball, Morris Foster faced from Inshan Ali, threw off the bat, would have gone to the boundary, except that Bernard Julien, a short leg, dived full length, took a one-handed catch, first ball duck for Morris Foster,” he said.

Julien, Murray added, was the type of player who lifted team morale. Whether in the dressing room or engaging with fans, “he would always be interacting with somebody in the crowd, winning favour for TT or West Indies.”

Recalling one of Julien’s most memorable wickets, Murray shared, “England racked up a fairly big score, (Geoffrey) Boycott was 91 not out at the close of play. Coming back the next day, Bernard said, ‘we can’t let that man make 100.’ And at 99, I happened to take a catch off Bernard to dismiss Boycott.”

Dr Nigel Camacho, president of Queen’s Park Cricket Club, where Julien spent much of his domestic career, described him as a “remarkable man whose journey from humble beginnings to international cricketing stardom is not just inspiring but also a testament to talent, resilience, discipline, dedication, self-belief, vision, and integrity.”

Camacho reflected on Julien’s early years — a talented all-rounder and footballer who was “a cult-like figure at St Mary’s College” and a mentor to younger players.

After retiring from international cricket, Julien turned his passion toward coaching and building the next generation of players.

Though his later years were marked by illness, Camacho said Julien’s courage and humility never waned.

“While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate a life lived with passion, courage, and determination,” he said. “He embodied the spirit of this great nation of Trinidad and Tobago and the humble village of Carenage. Rest in humble peace, humble soul, son of Carenage.”